Start a GoFundMe Sign In
Back

Washington Wildfires: How to Help

This summer, multiple wildfires have moved throughout Eastern Washington, damaging buildings and forcing numerous communities to evacuate. The GoFundMe community is coming together to help people who are raising money to provide immediate and long-term assistance to those affected by these fires. Donate to verified Washington wildfire relief fundraisers today to help people rebuild and recover. Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update this page with more fundraisers as they are verified.

Donate Get help

Verified

Every fundraiser on this page has been verified by our Trust & Safety experts.

Powerful

Your donation goes right to the people and communities affected by this event.

Trusted

You’re covered by the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee—our money-back donor protection guarantee.

Verified fundraisers for Washington fire relief

Donate to one of the verified fundraisers below to help the individuals and families affected.

  • All
    See all US wildfire fundraisers
    GoFundMe Washington wildfire relief

    Fundraise for wildfire relief

    Have you or a loved one been affected by Washington wildfiires? Get the help you need to rebuild and recover by starting a wildfire relief fundraiser today.

    Start a GoFundMe