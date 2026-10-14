Where successful fundraisers start
You don’t have to figure it out alone. Start one step at a time.Start a GoFundMe
More than $50 million is raised every week on GoFundMe.*
Get started in just a few minutes — with helpful new tools, it’s easier than ever to pick the perfect title, write a compelling story, and share it with the world.
Fundraising on GoFundMe is easy, powerful, and trusted
- 1
Use our tools to create your fundraiser
You’ll be guided by prompts to add fundraiser details and set your goal. Make updates anytime.
Get tips for starting your fundraiser.
- 2
Reach donors by sharing
Share your fundraiser link and use the resources in your dashboard to gain momentum.
- 3
Securely receive funds
Add your bank information, or invite your fundraiser beneficiary to add theirs, and start receiving funds.
Discover fundraisers inspired by what you care about
Get what you need to help your fundraiser succeed on GoFundMe
From memorial tributes and funerals to medical emergencies and nonprofits. Whenever you need help, you can ask here.
Still have questions? Learn more about how GoFundMe works.
How GoFundMe works
GoFundMe is a trusted leader in online fundraising.
With simple pricing and a team of Trust & Safety experts in your corner, you can raise money or make a donation with peace of mind.
*Statistics on this page are averaged figures based on 2023–2024 GoFundMe data.