Skip to content
#1 crowdfunding platform

Where successful fundraisers start

You don’t have to figure it out alone. Start one step at a time.

Start a GoFundMe
A person cuddling their dog, shown as part of a photo collage
No fee to start fundraising

More than $50 million is raised every week on GoFundMe.*

Get started in just a few minutes — with helpful new tools, it’s easier than ever to pick the perfect title, write a compelling story, and share it with the world.

Fundraising on GoFundMe is easy, powerful, and trusted

  1. 1

    Use our tools to create your fundraiser

    You’ll be guided by prompts to add fundraiser details and set your goal. Make updates anytime.

    Get tips for starting your fundraiser.

  2. 2

    Reach donors by sharing

    Share your fundraiser link and use the resources in your dashboard to gain momentum.

  3. 3

    Securely receive funds

    Add your bank information, or invite your fundraiser beneficiary to add theirs, and start receiving funds.

Discover fundraisers inspired by what you care about

We’ve got you covered.

Get what you need to help your fundraiser succeed on GoFundMe

From memorial tributes and funerals to medical emergencies and nonprofits. Whenever you need help, you can ask here.

Still have questions? Learn more about how GoFundMe works.

Featured topics

How GoFundMe works

We’ve got you covered.

GoFundMe is a trusted leader in online fundraising.

With simple pricing and a team of Trust & Safety experts in your corner, you can raise money or make a donation with peace of mind.

Two people smiling while holding cases of bottled water

*Statistics on this page are averaged figures based on 2023–2024 GoFundMe data.