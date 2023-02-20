The Rolling Hills community is coming together to sponsor a refugee family, and we need your help! We will be welcoming a refugee family to our neighborhood through Welcome Corps, a new U.S. Department of State program for Americans to sponsor refugees in their local communities. We will be securing and preparing initial housing, greeting the refugee family at the airport, enrolling children in school, helping adults find employment, and supporting the refugee newcomers as they adjust to life in the United States. We hope to raise enough money to sponsor a family of 6; Welcome Corps will assign a specific family to us once we have raised the funds to support them.





Global displacement is at an all-time high, with 100 million people worldwide uprooted due to war, political or economic instability, and the impacts of natural disasters. We are filled with gratitude for the safety and security we so often take for granted, so neighbors in our community have decided to sponsor a refugee newcomer family by helping to provide them a place of safety and security too. With our collective knowledge and passion, we are confident in our ability to provide the support required for a family, and we need your help.





100% of the funds we raise will be spent on supporting the family’s start-up and living expenses during their transition to independence in our community. We anticipate that most of it will go toward housing-related costs.





Any funds raised beyond what we need to support the refugee family assigned to us will either be held for a future refugee sponsorship or donated to a community organization that supports refugees resettling in the US.



