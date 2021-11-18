Makeda's Cookies was opened decades ago to honor the life and legacy of Makeda Denise Hill who passed at 6 years old from cancer. Today, the anchor location of this historic Memphis bakery is nestled in Memphis on the border of Orange Mound. This family owned, black business has provided hundreds of jobs to people in the community and continues to do so, today. The fresh baked cookies feature delights like its signature butter cookie. The fan favorite was fresh baked chocolate chip cookies and these were Young Dolph's favorite. It would be during a regular trip to this business to get those cookies that Adolph Thornton, Jr would be tragically gunned down in front of the Hill family and staff. Despite their efforts to keep him alert before police arrived, he lost his life.

In the aftermath, the store that was just repaired after burglaries will now have to begin again. Young Dolph was helping them attract more customers by frequently visiting and posting to help increase revenue. Unfortunately, this black owned business is now being forced to repair once more while hurting. They will also be unable to pay their staff or replace their revenue that this main store generates. The staff will also need security as there has been an additional shooting that occurred on the following day steps away their bakery. They will also need grief counseling to process witnessing the murder of someone they considered family. Also, due to the fact that this tragedy was not fire, flood or natural disaster, their insurance claim was denied.

The Hill family never imagined a tragedy like this would rock Memphis, the music community, and the world or that it would happen at the business they have spent decades building and sustaining. They extend their heart felt prayers to Young Dolph's family, especially his wife and children. They appreciate all of your collective prayers, encouragement, support and generosity as they navigate this complicated, sensitive and painful new chapter. They have hope that they will make it through this and that the legacy of Young Dolph will continue to inspire us to love life and give back.