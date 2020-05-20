During COVID-19, we have recognized that the less fortunate in the San Diego community are struggling to pay for food. Countless breadwinners of low-income families are being laid off at rapid rates. We wanted to help.



First, we emptied our piggy banks, but barely had enough money to help two families. Next, we explored hosting physical food drives, but the pandemic made that impossible.



Finally, we decided on another approach. We are a team of responsible, concerned teens who thought, planned, brainstormed, ran up against brick walls, started over, and formed Helping the Hungry Virtually (HTHV). We have a plan.



Our goal is to match those who need short-term assistance with generous, philanthropic people and organizations that are willing and able to contribute financially. As we receive donations, we will send grocery e-gift cards to needy families. The success of this plan depends on people like you. We need your help.



Through communication with administrators of San Diego Unified, HTHV has already located over a dozen families who are especially in need of food assistance. For one family, the father and breadwinner of the household was gunned down, leaving the family with emotional trauma and without a steady income during these already difficult times. Another single mother of three children has been laid off and is struggling to put food on the table for her children. If a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, it is our responsibility as members of the San Diego community to help.



Food banks and individuals are under heavy stress during the pandemic. We would like to alleviate this tension to whatever extent we are able, so that we can see the most benefit for the food banks, families in need, and the San Diego community as a whole.



We request funds as soon as possible because the more time passes, the more families need help. Thank you for your time and consideration!

