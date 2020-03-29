Hello Neighbors near and far,





Our family wanted to reach out to you today to spread a message of hope, persistence and love in the light of an unfortunate setback. If you could take a few minutes and listen to our story we hope to inspire you to support others in this time of uncertainty.





Our restaurant furniture while outside in our new “parking lot home” was stolen in what we can only describe as a premeditated and coordinated effort. Like so many others across the country our small restaurant was devastated by the Covid19 pandemic. Our restaurant Homestead Solana Beach is located on the historic Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach, CA. Our street is right near the coast and home to the famous Belly Up and many locally owned designers, crafters, makers, shop keepers, stylists and entrepreneurs.





We had been open for 18 months before Covid19. We struggled and found our footing slowly but surely like many new restaurants do. Right before the shutdown we were so fortunate to be awarded a beer and wine license. With this new piece of our puzzle and the love and dedication of our staff and regulars we began opening at night. Offering live music 5 nights a week. Guests sat under the twinkle lights while incredible local artists shared their craft. We wined and casually dined locals and travelers, many who had stopped in before going to a nightly show at the Belly Up.





When Covid19 hit we were caught completely off guard. Since we also own a catering company both of our businesses shut down the same day. Eliminating our families income immediately. At first we were in a bit of denial as I am sure you can relate. We were hopeful after a few weeks we would be back open safe and sound. A few weeks turned into a few more weeks. Our children and hardworking teachers began to accept that we would not be going back to school. We were all scrambling to figure out how to finish our school year strong. We had to come to the reality that our children would be with us in the restaurant indefinitely. Through all of this uncertainty we found a way to turn our fear and pain into love and light by helping others.





In partnership with our friends at the Burt Family Foundation we created +Box. Delivering an essential nutrition box filled with fresh produce and wholesome grains & legumes to feed K-12 Families utilizing the lunch pick up programs at local elementary schools. To date we have provided over 14,000 meals to families in need. When we were down those first few weeks experiencing all the stages of grief this good we were working so hard to put out into the world put everything into perspective for us and our children. We have continued this mission even after reopening. We’ve been juggling both the restaurant and our charity work with the help of volunteers, friends and our foundation partner.





After all this good, after all this struggle we were finally finding our footing again. Now 75% of our furniture that we worked so hard to purchase has been stolen from the parking lot that we now call our restaurant. Someone came and took the very seats that those locals and travelers rest in taking time to enjoy our yummy food and loving hospitality. Those are the seats and tables that help us feed our family, feed our K-12 families, and support our staff. It may seem trivial, its just furniture right? But its so much more then that.





We represent an industry that is there for you on all of the holidays, in all of your times of need. We are there for you at your birthdays, anniversaries, tough business meetings and even celebrations of life. A seat at a local restaurant is a seat in someone’s home. We all work non-stop, in masks some 10-12 hours a day to provide our neighborhoods with nourishment, comfort and an escape from the daily pressures of life. We put on our smiling eyes and make sure we are giving you the best experience we can whether it be on the sidewalk, alleyway, parking lot, to-go window, or roadside.





Despite all the light we have put into the world during this pandemic, all the families we have touched and nourished the punches just keep coming. We need your help.





Our neighborhood needs us. Neighborhoods like yours need small business’ like ours. We can’t give up, local business is what this country is built on. Neighborhoods thrive when we grow and support one another. A pearl is made through grit and adversity, we are going to be that pearl. We will fight and lose, we will fight and win because that’s just who we are. We’ve worked very hard to teach our children to get up off the mat because YOU are the one who empowers your life.





Just like a carbon footprint we are looking to offset this dark with light. We have started a Go Fund Me to help with our mission. Yes, we will use these funds to purchase the furniture, extra security measures and equipment we need to keep feeding our local community. We will also use a portion of these funds to keep feeding the K-12 families in need through @plusboxcares. These families need our love and support so much. Many of them are in the hospitality & restaurant industries and are fighting everyday with job insecurity and children now at home.





It doesn’t matter if you live near us, it doesn’t matter if you ever get to come here, although we hope you do. Try the waffle =) We are fighting for a principle. This won’t hold us down. We will take the punches and keep fighting for the light, keep fighting for those who need us to spread the message of hope.





DON’T EVER GIVE UP. Keep pushing through, ask for help when you need it, tell your story. Its what makes us special as an industry, it’s what makes us unique and it’s also what makes us all neighbors near and far.





Give what you can, if not to us, go pay some kindness forward to someone in your own neighborhood.

Thank you & Much Aloha,

The Brawns

