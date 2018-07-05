Donate
Cleve Williams Basalt Firefighter

$59,807 of $100,000 goal

Raised by 605 people in 2 days
Created 5 July 2018
Angel Cusick
on behalf of Cleve Williams
  Community   BASALT, CO
Cleve Williams has valiantly fought fires for us for 27 years- but lost his home to the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt on the 4th of July 2018. He has helped all of us now we must help him. If you can only donate a dollar, please do- every penny counts.
Update 2
Posted by Angel Cusick
2 hours ago
Thank you for your incredible generosity. Cleve is literally speechless.
I misspoke about CBS. It was prerecorded and you can check it out tomorrow online at CBS Denver.
There’s also a story about Cleve on the cover of the Aspen Times today.
It’s a wonderful thing to see an all- American unsung hero get paid back for a change.
Update 1
Posted by Angel Cusick
1 day ago
1
1
Dear Kind Donors,
Cleve and I spoke today twice. He's so grateful and cant believe people have been so generous. Funnily enough, Cleve saved my office 12 years ago from a flood and he said we spoke that day too! It's an odd coincidence he also helped save my town-home and office this week. I feel honored to give back and I know you all do too. I would also like you to know, every single solitary penny is going to Cleve (except Gofund Me takes like 2.+ percent for processing). Cleve Williams will be the sole recipient. He told me he needs every cent, he's beyond grateful and he will use the money to try and rebuild his life. I repeat to all the haters who have harassed me and demanded a share of the money- IT IS ONLY GOING TO OUR HERO CLEVE.
Recent Donations  
$100
Daniel Bayer
13 mins ago
BA
$100
Blazing Adventures
25 mins ago
DB
$50
Denise & Don Bluekamp
43 mins ago
EZ
$50
Erica Zurkow
47 mins ago
$10
Alice Gustafson
52 mins ago
BF
$50
Bob & Gloria Farmer
1 hour ago
DB
$500
Dan Blankenship
1 hour ago
JF
$50
Jenni & Matt Fautsko
1 hour ago
$150
James & Anita Bineau
1 hour ago
$10
Anonymous
1 hour ago
Viewing 10 of 605 Donations
