Cleve Williams Basalt Firefighter
$59,807 of $100,000 goal
Raised by 605 people in 2 days
Cleve Williams has valiantly fought fires for us for 27 years- but lost his home to the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt on the 4th of July 2018. He has helped all of us now we must help him. If you can only donate a dollar, please do- every penny counts.+ Read More
Update 2
Posted by Angel Cusick
2 hours agoShare
Thank you for your incredible generosity. Cleve is literally speechless.
I misspoke about CBS. It was prerecorded and you can check it out tomorrow online at CBS Denver.
There’s also a story about Cleve on the cover of the Aspen Times today.
It’s a wonderful thing to see an all- American unsung hero get paid back for a change.
Update 1
Posted by Angel Cusick
1 day agoShare
Dear Kind Donors,
Cleve and I spoke today twice. He's so grateful and cant believe people have been so generous. Funnily enough, Cleve saved my office 12 years ago from a flood and he said we spoke that day too! It's an odd coincidence he also helped save my town-home and office this week. I feel honored to give back and I know you all do too. I would also like you to know, every single solitary penny is going to Cleve (except Gofund Me takes like 2.+ percent for processing). Cleve Williams will be the sole recipient. He told me he needs every cent, he's beyond grateful and he will use the money to try and rebuild his life. I repeat to all the haters who have harassed me and demanded a share of the money- IT IS ONLY GOING TO OUR HERO CLEVE.
