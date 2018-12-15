151
Tristan Hibbert
$6,475 of $100,000 goal
Raised by 124 people in 3 days
Tristan was hit by a drunk driver on his motorcycle 12/14/2018. He is in critical condition at MCR in Loveland. The Stallmans need lots of love support . Thank you+ Read More
Update 2
Posted by Kristy Stallmann
1 day agoShare
12/17/2018 UPDATE:
You may notice we We had to up our goal this was done because this is going to be way more costly then we could have ever imagined.
At Tristans morning wake up he did good. He seemed to even be attempting to blow kisses from behind his breathing tube. He was able to follow basic commands. Wiggle toes, squeeze hands, and lift right arm. He still shows no movement in his left arm. He has developed a fever this could be a sign of pneumonia.
They just took him to an MRI and CT scan and will take 3-4 hrs.
Thank you for continued support and prayers.
Update 1
Posted by Kristy Stallmann
1 day agoShare
The last 48 hours have been full of any and all emotions. Tristan has had several small victories. We celebrate and cherish these. Tomorrow is a big day in many ways. They hopefully will get the bolt out of his head to be able to perform a much needed MRI.
The driver also has a court appearance tomorrow . I believe it will be just a bond setting appearance.
We will update with any information when it comes to either Tristan or the court apperance.
Thank you to each and everyone one of you,
Kristy
