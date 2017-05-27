Tri Met Hero Recovery
$170,035 of $150k goal
Our friend was stabbed and critically injured while being a good samaritan and heroically intervening during the racist terrorist incident that left 2 men dead.
He bravely did what anyone should do when confronted with terrorism and stepped in to stop the harrassment of Muslim women by a known White Supremacist.
I am starting this GoFundMe to cover his hospital and recovery expenses. Please help as much as you can.
Please also consider donating to the fundraiser for the 2 deceased here:
https://www.gofundme.com/tri-met-heroes
Thank you
Wishing you a speedy recovery. Thank you for standing against hatred.
You and the other men are loved. Thank you.
Get well. Write more poetry.
Thank you for standing up against injustice. Please get well soon, we're thankful that you survived and am sorry and sad for those who didn't. You are an inspiration to what is right in our country.
Thank you Micah - wishing you a speedy recovery.
Dear Micah, You and the other two brave and noble men risked all to defend strangers in need. Your actions are the very definition of kindness, charity, and nobility. You have made the world a better place.
Thank you.