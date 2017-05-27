Donate
Tri Met Hero Recovery

$170,035 of $150k goal

Raised by 5,015 people in 1 day
Created May 27, 2017
CE
Carlos Espinoza  
on behalf of Micah Fletcher
  Medical   PORTLAND, OR

Our friend was stabbed and critically injured while being a good samaritan and heroically intervening during the racist terrorist incident that left 2 men dead.

He bravely did what anyone should do when confronted with terrorism and stepped in to stop the harrassment of Muslim women by a known White Supremacist.

I am starting this GoFundMe to cover his hospital and recovery expenses. Please help as much as you can.

Please also consider donating to the fundraiser for the 2 deceased here:
https://www.gofundme.com/tri-met-heroes

Update 3
Posted by Carlos Espinoza
16 hours ago
15
15
We acquired a Phone for Micah! Thank you everyone for offering! ❤️️❤️️
Update 2
Posted by Carlos Espinoza
16 hours ago
12
12
Micah is recovering, but it's going to be a lengthy process. He is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support hes received. He hopes to update you soon himself!
Micah says Thank You for all the support
Update 1
Posted by Carlos Espinoza
17 hours ago
4
4
Micah is in Stable but Serious condition. He has said he needs a Smartphone for AT&T as these funds will be going to medical bills. If anyone has one to spare please message us! Thank you! ❤️️
A
Anonymous donated $10
1 min ago
 
 Like
BO
Beatrice Ogeh donated $5
1 min ago
 
 Like
MY
Muneeb Yusuf donated $100
1 min ago

Thank you

+ Read More
 
 Like
CM
Chris Markus donated $25
1 min ago
 
 Like
AS
Ananda Sharma donated $10
2 mins ago
 
 Like
JS
Judy Starkweather donated $25
2 mins ago
 
 Like
FF
Footen Family donated $30
2 mins ago
 
 Like
KL
Kathryn Lovejoy donated $10
3 mins ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery. Thank you for standing against hatred.

+ Read More
 
 Like
RB
Robin Ball donated $20
3 mins ago
 
 Like
NP
Nancy-Lou Polk donated $20
3 mins ago

You and the other men are loved. Thank you.

+ Read More
 
 Like
CD
Charlie Daboub donated $50
4 mins ago

Get well. Write more poetry.

+ Read More
 
 Like
JJ
justine johnson donated $10
4 mins ago
 
 Like
DM
Dean Mullin donated $25
4 mins ago
 
 Like
DB
Derek and Dollie Brown donated $25
5 mins ago

Thank you for standing up against injustice. Please get well soon, we're thankful that you survived and am sorry and sad for those who didn't. You are an inspiration to what is right in our country.

+ Read More
 
 Like
AC
Ann Cosgrove  donated $25
5 mins ago

Thank you Micah - wishing you a speedy recovery.

+ Read More
 
 Like
JS
Judy Starkweather donated $25
5 mins ago
 
 Like
MR
Marisol Ravicz donated $20
6 mins ago

Dear Micah, You and the other two brave and noble men risked all to defend strangers in need. Your actions are the very definition of kindness, charity, and nobility. You have made the world a better place.

+ Read More
 
 Like
A
Anonymous donated $25
6 mins ago
 
 Like
JG
Jessica McCullough Ganz donated $25
7 mins ago
 
 Like
BS
Brege Shinn donated $20
7 mins ago

Thank you.

+ Read More
 
 Like
