Jermaine:Months ago a post appeared on the pet pages about a small dog seen running around inside 69th street's vast terminal, on & off the tracks, in & out of the woods, golf course & complex, through rails & danger zones.We went down & spotted him from the street off Victory Lane by the terminal, running the lower tracks but in escape mode & in a resctricted high voltage area we could not access.Coincidentally, that week UD Animal Control found a small dog fitting the same description near the terminal, so all assumed it was him.Fast foward to a few days ago, we received a message from a Septa worker that the dog was again spotted this week, limping, filthy but still running, so obviously the other dog wasnt him.We set a trap 2 nights ago in a restricted area that the kind people at Septa gave us access to & have been praying he would come back. It seems he has been out since at least April or May. After Thanksgivng dinner we took some lefovers to the trap & came home. A few hours later received a message from a shift worker that HE WAS IN THE TRAP! We ran down to 69th street, made friends with the scared, tired, sore, cold, shaking little guy & he let me wrap him up & take him out of the trap. We cant thank the incredible people at the 69th st terminal enough for their cooperation, especially Susan Hopkins!!Jermaine, as we named him in honor of the Septa manager, is not chipped but hoping he has an owner thats been missing him a long time. Jermaine needs invasive surgery ASAP. He was hit and has a fractured tibia in his hind leg as well as multiple pelvic/hip fractures. The testing, surgery and recovery will cost thousands out of our pockets.Robbie:Robbie the pomeranian who was about to be euthanized is now at the vet having invasive surgery. The mass under his neck is being cut out and removed and biopsied. This sweet pom hasnt had such a good life and was found tied up with caution tape.We need the funds for these surgeries as we werent expecting the terrier Jeremiah. Both dogs would have been dead and deserve a second chance at life. Please help Delco Dawgs and donate to the care of the sweet dogs. Thank you very much.