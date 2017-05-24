Opportunity House - Shelter
Created May 24, 2017
OH
Opportunity House
Opportunity House provides a secure, helpful environment for Vacaville residents to springboard to productive, healthy lifestyles in our community.+ Read More
Opportunity House has helped thousands achieve their goal of self-sufficiency, aiding the diverse needs of the growing population we serve. We provide an ‘umbrella’ of services, including transitional and alternative housing, support services, mentorship and volunteer programs. Our Homeless Assistance Center provides an essential gateway to connecting individuals with the many helpful services in our community.
We need your help to continue to provide our services to those in need.
