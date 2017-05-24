Donate
Opportunity House - Shelter

$2,125 of $15k goal

Raised by 17 people in 15 days
Created May 24, 2017
OH
Opportunity House  
  Charity   VACAVILLE, CA
Opportunity House provides a secure, helpful environment for Vacaville residents to springboard to productive, healthy lifestyles in our community.

Opportunity House has helped thousands achieve their goal of self-sufficiency, aiding the diverse needs of the growing population we serve. We provide an ‘umbrella’ of services, including transitional and alternative housing, support services, mentorship and volunteer programs. Our Homeless Assistance Center provides an essential gateway to connecting individuals with the many helpful services in our community.

We need your help to continue to provide our services to those in need.
KP
$25
Karen Parvin
1 hour ago
RS
$100
Rick Smith
1 hour ago
WN
$100
William Nichols
6 hours ago
SM
$100
Sheri Marcus
9 hours ago
DH
$50
Debra Holzhausen
16 hours ago
$100
Aaron Stoermer
18 hours ago
RL
$300
Richard Lotsch
19 hours ago
$50
Anonymous
19 hours ago
$50
Anonymous
20 hours ago
JA
$300
jean price / arroyo crossing apts.
1 day ago
