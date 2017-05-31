Donate
 Share
35
35

Move This Confederate Monument!

$1,185 of $2,000 goal

Raised by 34 people in 2 months
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
TA
Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance  HUNTSVILLE, AL

People in Madison County, Alabama want to move a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn to somewhere more fitting, like a cemetery or museum. Our effort got a lot harder on May 25th, when the state of Alabama passed a law that fines local governments $25,000  for moving or altering any Confederate monument from the Jim Crow era.

Now we need to raise up to $25,000 to help our community pay its fine for relocating the monument.

This monument is in the center of downtown Huntsville, a forward-looking city with important ties to the federal government and two African-American colleges. Huntsville is proud to have been the first city in Alabama to integrate public schools and facilities. It’s completely unacceptable to honor “the principles which gave birth to the Confederate cause” at the seat of our local government. Less than a mile from the courthouse, there is a lovely historic cemetery with plenty of room for this relic from a dark chapter in our history.

How will the money be used?

-- First of all, every donation is a message to our local leaders that they should do the right thing and move the monument, despite the state's punitive measures.
--  Every dollar we raise will be used to reimburse the taxpayers of Madison County for the fine the county commission will incur for removing this symbol of slavery and white supremacy from the public square.
-- If our primary goal of helping to pay the fine becomes impossible (for any reason), ALL funds will be donated to the lynching memorial project being led by the Equal Justice Initiative.

+ Read More
Read Latest Update
Update 2
Posted by Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance
3 hours ago
   Share
 
 
Yesterday we surpassed our initial goal of $1,000! Can we reach $2,000? The nazis and KKK love Confederate monuments. Everyone who loves JUSTICE should be working to remove these white supremacist symbols from public property. Please keep helping us spread the word about his effort!
+ Read More
Update 1
Posted by Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance
2 months ago
   Share
 
 
Yesterday we surpassed $600 raised so far! Thanks to everyone who has contributed so far. Please help us keep the momentum going by chipping in whatever you can and sharing the campaign. There's absolutely no excuse for glorifying "the Confederate cause" on the steps of the courthouse.
+ Read More
Read a Previous Update
Subscribe to Updates
Comments
Log out
  Leave a Comment   Post Comment
Be the first to leave a comment on this campaign.
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign

$1,185 of $2,000 goal

Raised by 34 people in 2 months
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Created May 31, 2017
TA
Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance
  Other   HUNTSVILLE, AL
Recent Donations  
Your share could be bringing in donations. Sign in to track your impact.
   Connect
We will never post without your permission.
In the future, we'll let you know if your sharing brings in any donations.
We weren't able to connect your Facebook account. Please try again later.
$25
Amanda Schenker
4 hours ago
1
1
More  Share
JS
$10
Janis Simmons
4 hours ago
1
1

Born and raised in Huntsville. Make me proud.

More  Share
KP
$25
Kent Petty
4 hours ago
1
1
More  Share
$25
Caroline Earhart
5 hours ago
 
 
More  Share
TK
$100
Thomas Kibby
15 hours ago
 
 

Tonight I want to pull over a Confederate statue as they did in my last hometown of Durham. Here's a donation toward that cause.

More  Share
AC
$45
Ava Caldwell
18 hours ago
 
 

Let's do this!

More  Share
LG
$10
Lindsay Gibson
20 hours ago
 
 
More  Share
PP
$75
Paige Poe
1 day ago
 
 
More  Share
$10
Anonymous
3 days ago
 
 
More  Share
AC
$10
Alex Caldwell
1 month ago
 
 
More  Share
See More
Viewing 10 of 34 Donations
Comments
Log out
  Leave a Comment   Post Comment
Be the first to leave a comment on this campaign.
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign
Like This Campaign?
Please use your Facebook account or email address
Please use your Facebook
account or email address
or
Or, use your email…
Use My Email Address
By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe
terms and privacy policy
Subscribe to Updates
Connect to Facebook to follow this campaign
Contact the Organizer
Campaign Not Ready
There's an issue with this Campaign Organizer's account. Our team has contacted them with the solution! Please ask them to sign in to GoFundMe and check their account. Return to Campaign
Manage your Donation
Your donation is currently public
Cancel Monthly Donation
Edit Monthly Donation
Your monthly donation of $0.00 is active.
Edit Comment

What does verified mean?
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
Close
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now?
Give today to help this campaign reach this goal.
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now Not now
Want to track your impact?
Connect on Facebook to keep track of how many donations your share brings.
Connect on Facebook to keep track of how many donations your share brings.
We will never post on Facebook without your permission.

  Continue
GoFundMe’s fee is 5% per donation, and our payment processor’s fee is 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. GoFundMe will never post without your permission. By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe terms and privacy policy.