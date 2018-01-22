Donate
Medical Fund for Noelle Jones

$4,123 of $150,000 goal

Raised by 67 people in 16 hours
Created 22 January 2018
David Doehling
  Medical   ENNIS, TX
On Monday January 22nd, at approximately 8a.m, Noelle " Cricket"  Jones was in her high school cafeteria when a gunman opened fire and shot her multiple times. The injuries she sustained  range from a bullet lodged in her neck ,another removed from her abdomen to a foot of unrepairable  small  intestine having to be removed as well. She is facing a lengthy hospital stay with multiple surgeries as well as an extended amount of time in physical rehabilitation. This is every parent's worst nightmare, and we feel  the Jones' family should not have to worry about the financial burden of this horrendous situation,especially since they are self employed small business owners.
Cricket is a member of ROTC and a bright young lady with her entire future ahead of her.   Your thoughts, prayers and any amount of donations are greatly appreciated during this difficult time.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/italy-high-school-shooting-in-texas-today-2018-01-22-live-updates/
