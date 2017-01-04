Donate
 Share
8
8

K9 for Helena Police Dept.

$175 of $7,200 goal

Raised by 7 people in 23 hours
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Chris Williamson  HELENA, AL
The Helena Police Department is dealing with the loss of their four-legged officer.

“The main thing you look for in a police dog of any sort is drive," Police Chief Pete Folmar said.

K-9 Bak, a 10-year veteran on the Helena Police Department force, had drive. Folmar said he did his job well whether it was sniffing out drugs or tracking people.

"He would help us find children who had gone missing or elderly people who had dementia or Alzheimer's who wandered away from home," Folmar said.

Bak died from cancer.

"Everybody loved to see Bak. He was a beautiful dog. He was intense. He was also a great dog to interact with and so yeah he will be missed in the community," Helena Mayor Mark Hall said.

Helena's two other K-9s are memorialized with pictures on the police department's wall. The Helena Police Department realizes how important these dogs are have one on the force. That is why they are going to have to turn to others to replace Bak.

"Bak was purchased with funds raised through donations, basically. So we will probably take a look at some sort of fundraising," Folmar said.

The cost of getting a replacement police dog will be between $6,000 and $10,000.
+ Read More
Help spread the word!
 13 shares on Facebook
Subscribe to Updates
Comments
Log out
  Leave a Comment   Post Comment
Be the first to leave a comment on this campaign.
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign

$175 of $7,200 goal

Raised by 7 people in 23 hours
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Created January 4, 2017
Chris Williamson  
  Animals   HELENA, AL
Recent Donations  
DG
$50
Dan & Teresa Givan
16 mins ago
 
 

We love Helena and support our PD!

More  Share
TB
$25
Tammy Barbier
8 hours ago
 
 
More  Share
LS
$25
Linda Sykes
14 hours ago
 
 
More  Share
GB
$20
Graham Brooks
14 hours ago
 
 

Thanks HPD!

More  Share
JL
$20
Joe Lee
18 hours ago
 
 

We appreciate our Helena PD!

More  Share
LJ
$25
Leslie Jimenez
21 hours ago
 
 

Prayers and thoughts are with the HPD.

More  Share
JM
$10
JoAnna McClellan
22 hours ago
 
 
More  Share
Viewing 7 of 7 Donations
Comments
Log out
  Leave a Comment   Post Comment
Be the first to leave a comment on this campaign.
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign
Like This Campaign?
Please use your Facebook account or email address
Please use your Facebook
account or email address
or
Or, use your email…
Use My Email Address
By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe
terms and privacy policy
Subscribe to Updates
Connect to Facebook to follow this campaign
Contact the Organizer
Donations are Complete!
K9 for Helena Police Dept. is no longer
accepting donations.
K9 for Helena Police Dept. is no longer
accepting donations.
Campaign Not Ready
There's an issue with this Campaign Organizer's account. Our team has contacted them with the solution! Please ask them to sign in to GoFundMe and check their account. Return to Campaign
Manage your Donation
Your donation is currently public
Cancel Monthly Donation
Edit Monthly Donation
Your monthly donation of $0.00 is active.
Edit Comment

What does verified mean?
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
Close
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now?
Give today to help this campaign reach this goal.
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now
Not sure how much to donate?
Even $10 can help!
Donate Now

  Continue
GoFundMe’s fee is 5% per donation, and our payment processor’s fee is 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. GoFundMe will never post without your permission. By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe terms and privacy policy.