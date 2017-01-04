The Helena Police Department is dealing with the loss of their four-legged officer.



“The main thing you look for in a police dog of any sort is drive," Police Chief Pete Folmar said.



K-9 Bak, a 10-year veteran on the Helena Police Department force, had drive. Folmar said he did his job well whether it was sniffing out drugs or tracking people.



"He would help us find children who had gone missing or elderly people who had dementia or Alzheimer's who wandered away from home," Folmar said.



Bak died from cancer.



"Everybody loved to see Bak. He was a beautiful dog. He was intense. He was also a great dog to interact with and so yeah he will be missed in the community," Helena Mayor Mark Hall said.



Helena's two other K-9s are memorialized with pictures on the police department's wall. The Helena Police Department realizes how important these dogs are have one on the force. That is why they are going to have to turn to others to replace Bak.



"Bak was purchased with funds raised through donations, basically. So we will probably take a look at some sort of fundraising," Folmar said.



The cost of getting a replacement police dog will be between $6,000 and $10,000.

