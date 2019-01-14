Donate
Journey was a diabetic service dog for Hannah Westmoreland who is only 15years old. Journey was shot on Sunday 1-13-19. He was rushed to the ER where they took him into emergancy surgery but unfortunately he didn't survive. Please help us in locating the person who has taken the life of this service dog who SAVES LIVES!!! We are raising money to help with a REWARD to help find the shooter, vet bills and possibly another service dog in the future.
Update 2
Posted by MELISSA ADKINS
9 hours ago
Update 1
Posted by MELISSA ADKINS
11 hours ago
Hannah's story
https://cbsloc.al/2D8YGWi
SG
$5
Scott Gelband
3 hours ago
JG
$30
Julie Garrett
4 hours ago
KS
$50
Kimberly Swinger
5 hours ago
$10
Julie Lundberg
5 hours ago
$25
Tami Womack
6 hours ago
CW
$50
Carrie Weeks
6 hours ago
SF
$50
Shelbi Findley
6 hours ago
$50
Anonymous
6 hours ago
PF
$100
Pam Feagins
6 hours ago
$50
Anonymous
6 hours ago
