Haddock After the Fire Fund

$16,135 of $25k goal

Raised by 265 people in 1 day
Created July 4, 2017
Leslie Haddock DeHart  
on behalf of Cameron Haddock
  Emergencies   BURLESON, TX

Cameron and Morgan Haddock welcomed new baby, Carter Haddock, on July 1st.  While in the hospital, lightning struck their home and it burned to the ground. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Now, as they prepare to be discharged from the hospital, they have no home and no belongings to return to.  The crib, bedding, changing table, and rocking chair are gone. The carefully prepared, washed, dried, and folded baby clothes and cloth diapers are gone.  The gifts from the baby shower are gone.  The books, signed inside by family and friends as a keepsake, are gone.  And 2 of their 3 cats, who they loved dearly, are also gone.    

The new family will be staying with other family members, but they desperately need to replace baby items quickly.  If you feel led to donate, please give to the Go Fund Me account to help them replace their immediate baby needs.  Thank you and God bless.     

Update 1
Posted by Leslie Haddock DeHart
1 day ago
Thank you so much for the generous donations to Cameron, Morgan, and Carter Haddock today! Our friends, family, (and even strangers!) are incredible to respond like this! At the request of a friend, the goal has been raised, as he said, to "see how awesome God can be in helping provide for this young family". Thank you all!
