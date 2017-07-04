Cameron and Morgan Haddock welcomed new baby, Carter Haddock, on July 1st. While in the hospital, lightning struck their home and it burned to the ground. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Now, as they prepare to be discharged from the hospital, they have no home and no belongings to return to. The crib, bedding, changing table, and rocking chair are gone. The carefully prepared, washed, dried, and folded baby clothes and cloth diapers are gone. The gifts from the baby shower are gone. The books, signed inside by family and friends as a keepsake, are gone. And 2 of their 3 cats, who they loved dearly, are also gone.

The new family will be staying with other family members, but they desperately need to replace baby items quickly. If you feel led to donate, please give to the Go Fund Me account to help them replace their immediate baby needs. Thank you and God bless.