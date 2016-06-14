Help Special Needs Drum Corps
You can help make our members' dreams come true!! The FREE Players Drum Corps (Drumline, Color Guard and Pit) have been selected to perform in exhibition at the 2018 DCI (Drum Corps International) World Championships. You can help us make history during the week of August 6, 2018 as the 1st Special Needs Corps to ever perform at DCI World!
This is an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime. Many of our members never had the opportunity to participate in any mainstream music programs growing up. They were frequently excluded and not given a chance to prove themselves.
Our Corps would love the opportunity to share their talents and abilities with the world! Our members strive to alleviate prejudice, breakdown barriers and demonstrate that anyone can communicate through music. Help us show the world that anything is possible with heart, hard work and the desire to push oneself beyond any previously conceived limitations.
Please help us make history, so we can fill our members hearts with pride and joy. DCI World is a very large undertaking for us and we cannot do this without your help!
To travel halfway across the country for a week with 65 members who have Disabilities can be very costly. We need to ensure that everyone is properly supervised and all medical accommodations are met. We want to ensure that everyone has the best experience possible and that all our members can afford to travel with us!
We are launching a $65,000 Go Fund Me campaign to fundraise for our travel expenses. All money raised will be used to send our entire 65 member Corps plus Staff support to Indianapolis, Indiana to make history as the 1st Special Needs Group to ever perform at the DCI World Championships.
Expenses include Airfare, Hotel Expenses, Equipment Truck, Coach Bus to transport Corps once in Indiana, Bussing to and from Airport, Rental Vehicles, Various Travel Expenses & Meals.
About the DCI (Drum Corps International) World Championships
The DCI World Championships will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Indiana, August 6th through the 11th, 2018. Lucas Oil Stadium is the home of the Indianapolis Colts an NFL Football Team. In 2012 the Super Bowl took place at Lucas Oil.
The DCI World Championships is the largest event in the world for the Marching Arts Activity and has been called the "Super Bowl" of Drum Corps. The best of the best from the entire world gather to compete every year to decide who will become the World Champion. 30,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance for World Class Finals alone! The DCI World Championships is also streamed live in movie theaters across the US every year.
About the FREE Players Drum Corps
The FREE Players Drum Corps was founded in 2010 and is one of the very first Special Needs Drum Corps to exist in the world.
The Corps is part of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE) Theatre Arts Day Program in Old Bethpage, NY. Drum Corps is essentially a professional marching band that requires the musicianship of a symphony, combined with the athleticism of a professional sport, mixed with the pageantry of a Broadway show.
Today our Corps has over 65 members, ages 20 to 50 plus. All the members of the Corps have intellectual and physical disabilities. The purpose of the Corps is to focus on the member’s talents and abilities, not their disabilities.
Our Corps is comprised of 3 sections, a Drumline , Color Guard and a Pit (Front Ensemble).
Our Corps is active 12 months a year and never takes a season off. We develop programs for Indoor Season (Winter Percussion and Winter Guard), Drum Corps Season, Marching Band Season, as well as halftime entertainment for sporting events. We are capable of customizing our performance for any event and their targeted audience.
Since our inception in 2010 we have made history on several occasions by traveling across the country to perform at world class events, most notably the WGI Percussion World Championships, DCI Eastern Classic, Newsday Marching Band Festival, USBands NY State Championships, Battle In the Apple, Walt Disney World and the NYC Columbus Day Parade.
At these world class events FREE's men and women are embraced with open arms, respected, appreciated and have been credited for inspiring others to create similar Corps around the globe. The main component that FREE’s men and women share with these world class Corps, is passion; the unwavering passion, heart, determination and dedication to achieve excellence in the marching arts.
In the past 6 years the Drum Corps has also been very active in the local community by providing halftime entertainment for sporting events, as well as performing in parades, festivals, competitions and on stages, all across Long Island, NY.
By performing in the community, the Drum Corps is helping to dissolve boundaries and educate the community on the abilities of individuals with disabilities rather than focusing on their differences.
If you would like to find out more information about this inspirational group, please contact:
Brian Calhoun
Music Specialist
FREE Players Drum Corps Director
Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE) 191 Sweet Hollow Road
Old Bethpage NY, 11804
Or you can visit us on our official Facebook and YouTube pages,
FREE Players Drum Corps Facebook Page
FREE Players Drum Corps YouTube Channel
About Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE)
Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE) founded in 1977 and headquartered in Old Bethpage, benefits and proudly supports more than 4,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injury. It is the mission of FREE to help individuals of all abilities realize their full potential. FREE provides a diverse array of supports and services including: housing, recovery services, transition to work, employment, day, community and family services, respite, crisis services, education and after-school support, primary and specialty health care and advocacy. For more information, please visit www.familyres.org.
About Drum Corps International
From modest beginnings more than three decades ago, Drum Corps International (DCI) has developed into a powerful, nonprofit, global youth activity with far-reaching artistic, educational and organizational influence. Through the annual DCI Tour and World Championships, Drum Corps International provides entertainment to millions through live performances and nationally-broadcast events. Drum Corps International is Marching Music’s Major League™.
Mission Statement
Drum Corps International is a cooperative association of its member and participating organizations: We seek to promote and inspire unparalleled excellence in music and performing arts throughout the world.
Touching lives around the world:
Drum Corps International delivers the message of “excellence in performance and in life” to more than 7.2 million young people, ages 13-22 involved in performing arts in the United States
Active participants in U.S.-based drum and bugle corps hail from more than 15 countries
The annual Drum Corps International Tour is made up of more than 100 events throughout North America
Each summer, some 400,000 fans attend live drum corps events
Hi my name is Shaun McLeod Junior and I'm on the marching drum Corps and I'm also a section leader of the quads and I'm happy to be on the team please help us out in anyway I myself be a go Pro camera so I could put on my drone so we can get a better view angles when be performing !
I am proud to be a member of the marching drum Corps best believe that!