

On June 10, 2020, Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, were taking their dog for a lunch time walk in downtown Denver. When a resident, Michael Close, shot at both Isabella and Darian. Darian is in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Isabella, who just celebrated her 21st birthday earlier this week has passed.



Isabella's mom, Ana Thallas, has been on furlough and hasn't been able to work. The family needs our help with funeral and living expenses. A mother should never have to bury her child and especially for such a violent reason.

There is no doubt in our minds that Isabella is watching over us today, tomorrow, and forever.



This GoFundMe was created by friends of the Thallas family. 100% of donations will go directly to Isabella's family.



