Kaitlyn Rose "Rosie" Pilsbury, the owner of Rosie's Cafe in Escondido, was injured in a motorcycle accident on 12/21/19 and needs our help. Kaitlyn is always the first person to help others and it's our turn to be there for her. Her injuries are extensive but she is strong and resilient. She has a long road of healing ahead of her but with your generous donations, we can help take some of the financial hardship out of the equation. We know Kaitlyn will "NEVER QUIT". All donations collected will go towards her medical expenses, getting her back on her feet and keeping Rosie's Cafe open.
Kaitlyn's restaurant, Rosie's Cafe,
will be open starting Thursday, 12/26. If you are in the area please stop by to support the restaurant and keeping Kaitlyn's dream business alive! Rosie's Cafe is located at:117 W. Grand Ave. , Escondido, CA
phone: 442-248-8663To hear more about her incredible, inspiring story opening Rosie's Cafe watch her on Restaurant Impossible.