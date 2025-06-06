



















Hi, my name is Ashley Berry, and I’m creating this fundraiser with a heavy heart and deep hope.





On May 8th, my son, Jordan Collins Jr., who many lovingly call Manny, went missing and may be in danger! Since that day, my life has been turned upside down. Every moment of every day has been focused on finding him—talking to authorities, sharing his story, posting flyers, and following every lead possible. My heart is breaking, but I refuse to stop looking.





Because of this crisis, I haven’t been able to return to work. My time, energy, and resources are all being poured into the search for my son. Unfortunately, this has left me struggling to cover basic needs—rent, utilities, and food.





I’m asking for donations to help me stay afloat during this incredibly painful time. This support will allow me to keep a roof over my head and cover essential bills while I continue doing everything I can to bring Manny home. Your donation will also help me expand future searches for Manny .





If you’re not able to donate, I completely understand. Even just sharing this page or keeping us in your prayers would mean the world.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for caring. And thank you for standing with me in this fight to find my son.





With love and gratitude,

Ashley Berry





