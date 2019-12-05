As of 12/13/2019 at 6:38 am we have identified 101 Restaurants in Poway were closed for a week or longer due to the water crisis, leaving 985 workers without a paycheck, including servers, cooks, dishwashers, busers and hosts. These are fathers, mothers, neighbors and students who in many cases earn minimum wage and tips, and live paycheck to paycheck.



Help us give each worker a $100 one-time donation so they can make ends meet this holiday season.



$3765 has been donated as of 12/13/2019 at 6:38 am. on this gofundme account.



We will distribute the donations on Sunday, December 15. at the Poway Library . We can only fund 37 workers so far with money we have. We have identified 985 workers who were not payed. We are desperate, we need donation to help these workers.

Promise, 100% of all donations go to these workers. Note(Go Fund Me does take out their fees which is 2.9%).



This effort is being organized by Phil Factor, a retired teacher, counselor and football coach from the Poway Unified School District.

