On December 15th at approximately 6:15pm, a large city water main burst. Within minutes, our studio, which runs several hundred lessons a week and supports 15 independent musicians and artists, was flooded. We moved as quickly as possible, but the pipe ran unsealed for about three hours and submerged the entire space, damaging over a hundred thousand dollars worth of instruments.



Hopefully, insurance will cover most damages. However, during the duration that the space is closed, our affiliated musicians and artists will be losing one of their primary sources of income.



This GoFundMe is to create a pool for the instructors to help them rent rehearsal space, equipment, and supplement their incomes until we re-open our doors.



Thank you for your continued support.



