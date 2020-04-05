

Help us Continue to Arm the Frontline Staff Fighting this Pandemic



Hatteras is a family-owned commercial printing company based in Tinton Falls, NJ that has begun to produce Protective Face Shields for the

frontline workers at hospitals and other facilities, as well as Temporary Hospital Beds and Safety Partitions. We've been documenting our activities on our Hatteras LinkedIn Page



In our first week (ending April 2nd) we produced over 7,000 face shields -- all of which we donated and delivered directly to hospital staff. We've purchased materials to support much larger quantities and are ready to continue to help fight this pandemic head-on.



As much as we love printing, there is a limited need for it during the pandemic. We are working hard to utilize our production capacity and skilled work force to make these Protective Face Shields.



Each day we receive emails and messages on social media from critical care nurses, doctors, and other staff members at NJ and NYC hospitals

who are under-supplied and looking for help.



So we started this gofundme page to support our effort and allow others to contribute to our cause. We will continue to create as many face shields as possible and for as long as necessary. We will stay committed to putting the PPE directly in the hands of those who need it most.



Your donation will go directly to helping these brave men and women caring for our communities, family and friends. Our commitment to you is

that we will be excellent stewards of your contribution, and will document our efforts along the way. Each week we will pull down the donations and process another batch of face shields. The company will match all donations one to one. You go. We go. We all go! Let's get it done!



Thank you for your support!

- Team Hatteras













