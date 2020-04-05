PPE for Covid19 Frontline Staff in NJ and NYC

Bill Duerr is organizing this fundraiser.

47195426_1586101686604421_r.jpeg 
Help us Continue to Arm the Frontline Staff Fighting this Pandemic

Hatteras is a family-owned commercial printing company based in Tinton Falls, NJ that has begun to produce Protective Face Shields  for the
frontline workers at hospitals and other facilities, as well as Temporary Hospital Beds and Safety Partitions.  We've been documenting our activities on our Hatteras LinkedIn Page 

In our first week (ending April 2nd)  we produced over 7,000 face shields -- all of which we donated and delivered directly to hospital staff.  We've purchased materials to support much larger quantities and are ready to continue to help fight this pandemic head-on. 

As much as we love printing, there is a limited need for it during the pandemic. We are working hard to utilize our production capacity and skilled work force to make these Protective Face Shields.

Each day we receive emails and messages on social media from critical care nurses, doctors, and other staff members at NJ and NYC hospitals
who are under-supplied and looking for help.

So we started this gofundme page to support our effort and allow others to contribute to our cause. We will continue to create as many face shields as possible and for as long as necessary. We will stay committed to putting the PPE directly in the hands of those who need it most.

Your donation will go directly to helping these brave men and women caring for our communities, family and friends. Our commitment to you is
that we will be excellent stewards of your contribution, and will document our efforts along the way. Each week we will pull down the donations and process another batch of face shields. The company will match all donations one to one. You go. We go. We all go! Let's get it done!

Thank you for your support!

- Team Hatteras

47195426_1586101997912910_r.jpeg47195426_1586102100479393_r.jpeg47195426_1586102515119256_r.jpeg47195426_1586102594752337_r.jpeg

47195426_1586101949921583_r.jpeg

47195426_1586098849241368_r.jpeg
47195426_1586098869532616_r.jpeg

Bill Duerr 
