Papa Ray Burns 100th birthday is August 5, 2020. To celebrate his 100th birthday, Papa Ray will take 100 walks and tell 100 stories before his birthday to encourage donations to Mile High United Way Covid Relief supporting medical, emergency response, service, and delivery efforts impacted by the Covid in Colorado.Papa Ray was born in 1920. Grew up on a farm in Arkansas, served during WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the Cold War and worked in the space industry until his retirement. He now lives in Denver. Follow his walks and hear his stories at_______And please know, Bank of America, Comcast, Morgridge Family Foundation and Wells Fargo are underwriting the fees of processing contributions and 100% of your contributions go to Mile High United Way Covid Relief.