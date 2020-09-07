Rebuild



We're a small family-owned, locally grown business known as No Boundaries Farm based in Jamul, CA specifically Lawson Valley.As many of you have already seen a horrific brush fire is tearing its way through East County San Diego, unfortunately our farm was hit hard by the erupting fires in its early stages.Our whole team fought the flames bravely on the front lines until the last moment when we had to abandon ship and escape from the valley to save our own lives.DEVASTATION is a word that is still an understatement, it’s unfathomable to comprehend how we feel especially with all the uncertainty that surrounds the future of our small business.We’re fortunate enough that everyone made it out alive with no physical harm.We were also lucky enough to save the lives of 8 horses, 9 dogs, 9 chickens all while our hillside was engulfed in flames.But we've lost so much throughout the course of this great tragedy.In our first year of business, not only have we faced the travesty of trying to keep on moving forward being a small business during a worldwide pandemic (that unfortunately many small businesses didn’t survive), additionally we just recently lost the inspiration and reason we began our business exactly a month ago; our mother/grandmother, Mother Mary who passed away after a long roller coaster health battle with COPD... Due to this fire we’ve now lost literally everything that we’ve worked hard for in building a fully legal and licensed hemp farm from the ground up, during the first year federally legal hemp cultivation.We’ve lost all of our equipment and tools, all indoor our grow rooms and structures, our barns and our office space, our entire inventory of CBD products, majority of our crop, all of our merchandise and packaging, smokeable flower, and supplies. Overall we’ve lost over $500k of investment into this business, not to mention the labor and man hours over the last couple of years. We truly have lost everything as we were unable to acquire fire insurance even after trying multiple times with at least 4 different insurance companies. We were continually denied coverage due to our rural high risk location…This property was not only our business but also our home, where 5 people permanently resided on the property. 3 of them have lost everything that they have in the Valley Fire that burnt their entire house to the ground including their photo albums and memories, entire food supply, clothing items and every personal belonging that you can think of needing on a day to day basis.The #ValleyFire has currently scorched over 17,500 acres and is still only 3% contained. There are still areas 5 miles east of us that are being evacuated and we’re hopeful that the fire doesn’t head back in our direction and pickup during the Santa Ana winds. We’re on our property with generators hooked up but still have no running water to try and save what portion of our crop that we do have left.A long road to rebuild but we appreciate all the support that we’ve received from everyone already. Thank you all so much from the bottom of our hearts. We will be back even stronger.#NoBoundariesFarm#NBFrebuild#ValleyFire#Wildfire#CAWildfire#CaliforniaWildfire#HempFarm