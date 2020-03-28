Rotary Club of New Rochelle - COVID-19 Relief Fund

Rotary Club Of New Rochelle, NY is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of New Rochelle Rotary Club Foundation Inc.  Donations are 100% tax deductible.
As the New Rochelle area has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, the Rotary Club of New Rochelle is looking to raise money to help those in need.

These funds will be given back to the New Rochelle community and those in the Sound Shore area affected by COVID-19 in the aftermath of this tragic event.  

Thank you for your support, please share!
Donations

Rotary Club Of New Rochelle, NY 
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle Rotary Club Foundation Inc 
Registered nonprofit
