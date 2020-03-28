Rotary Club of New Rochelle - COVID-19 Relief Fund
As the New Rochelle area has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, the Rotary Club of New Rochelle is looking to raise money to help those in need.
These funds will be given back to the New Rochelle community and those in the Sound Shore area affected by COVID-19 in the aftermath of this tragic event.
Thank you for your support, please share!
Organizer
Rotary Club Of New Rochelle, NY
Organizer
New Rochelle, NY
Learn more
New Rochelle Rotary Club Foundation Inc
Registered nonprofit
Donations are 100% tax deductible.
