Covid 19 is an opportunity to come together and save lives.Emergency workers and hospital staff are running out of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). People are not wearing masks at supermarkets and other public spaces. We need to solve both problems to the best of our abilities, and we need to overreact and solve it NOW.Our factory is a leather goods textile factory. We make two brands of music instrument gig bags and cases: GlennCronkhite.com and TorpedoBags.com, as well as clean room "Booties" for Boston Scientific and UniClean.We can immediately convert to making high quality, double layer cotton masks of the type used for decades in surgeries. We are using a 4.6 oz/157.2 GSM weight cotton poplin weave outer, and a high quality flannel inner layer, as specified by the CDC guidelines we are following. We are using a 1/4" elastic band OR fabric ties -- two fastening types. These will be pre-washed in high heat with bleach, shipped in sealed plastic bags, and should be considered reasonably sterile.THE DESIGN AND MATERIALS ARE CDC COMPLIANT.We have all the equipment we need to make thousands of these every week: Industrial cutting equipment, a domestic supply chain, professional production sewers that know how to work fast for each unit, packaging, shipping experience (both domestic and international, including freight).But scaling up requires money. We have the patterns ready to cut, and can get dies made overnight for faster cutting.Our cotton outer is similar to a cotton blend measured by Cambridge University, which performed at 70% efficacy against particles 5 times smaller than the Corona Virus, compared to 89% for the N95 systems.However, our articles have not been tested, and their effectiveness is limited by many factors. Users of our masks should understand that these are not designed to offer 100% protection against any virus, and normal precautions against infection should be observed, such as social distancing and regular hand washing. These masks can help in warding off infection, but any assumption that they will eliminate even most risk of infection is faulty. Stay at home whenever possible during the pandemic.Please note that these are going to be higher quality than homemade versions, with heavier weight cloth tie downs and over-the-ear elastic that can be washed and dried in high heat. Bulk quantities are available for medical and government agencies.Here is an article regarding the materials we use, revealing their potential efficacy against virus sized particles:Mask Material Test ResultsAfter materials and labor, we believe $50,000 can make at least 10,000 masks (conservative estimate), and we have the capacity to make 10,000 per week. The masks funded through this campaign will be donated to hospitals and the general public. We will seek out essential public locations, and through volunteers distribute them to people entering these public spaces. Priority will be given to hospital entrances and grocery stores. Currently, very few people are wearing masks in many public spaces.OUR efforts will save lives. We can't do it alone.We need YOUR help to fire up the Mass Mask Making Machine.PS: We have an alternative design that would allow for an inserted N95 filter, but we NEED 3M to step up to supply this material in bulk rolls. Please help us pressure them, or help us find a source.