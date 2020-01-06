Jonah Staebell lost his life early morning on January 4th, 2020 after a horrific car accident that consumes any person who ever knew him with shock and devastation. The hole he has left in all of our hearts is unimaginable.



Jonah loved each person he came into contact with, he was the rock of his family and filled his community with support and kindness.



Jonah faced every moment he was on this earth with determination, humility and kindness. He wanted the best for every person in his life and would do anything to carry the burdens of the people he loved.



Jonah was a Senior at Classical Academy High School. He was captain of his football and lacrosse teams, and poured his heart into his team mates, he saw as brothers.



Jonah grew up as the youngest of 4 kids, and felt the pain and loss of his older brother passing in January of 2015. Jonah was preparing to be a paul bearer for his grandmother Delores Staebell who passed the morning of Monday, January 6th, 2020 who he adored.



Jonah would want us all to rejoice in the life he lived so passionately and have peace that he is with his Lord, Jesus Christ, his brother Zane Staebell and was able to welcome their Grandmother, Delores Staebell, home.



The Staebell family is grieving the excruciating loss of their boy, he was the light of their life. The donations will go toward Jonah's memorial expenses, hospital expenses, and travel expenses. Every dollar given will be spent in the honor of the sweet boy that filled each of our lives with love.

