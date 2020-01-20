Jason Gordon was an exceptional man -- a wonderful father, a loving husband, and a devoted friend. Jason made an incredible impact on every life he touched, and our hearts break for those who loved him most -- Katie, MaKayla, Malea, and his beloved family in Kansas City.
In the difficult days ahead, Jason's family will likely incur unplanned expenses after his tragic passing. This campaign is open to ease the burden of those challenges. Any funds not used in the immediate future will be transferred to savings accounts for MaKayla and Malea's future use.
Jason's passing fills us with deep sadness, but let us always remember the example he set -- a life filled with kindness and big smiles and a heart filled with giving.