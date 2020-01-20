Jason Gordon Memorial Fund

Abbey and Omar Calleros is organizing this fundraiser.
Jason Gordon was an exceptional man -- a wonderful father, a loving husband, and a devoted friend. Jason made an incredible impact on every life he touched, and our hearts break for those who loved him most -- Katie, MaKayla, Malea, and his beloved family in Kansas City.

In the difficult days ahead, Jason's family will likely incur unplanned expenses after his tragic passing. This campaign is open to ease the burden of those challenges. Any funds not used in the immediate future will be transferred to savings accounts for MaKayla and Malea's future use. 

Jason's passing fills us with deep sadness, but let us always remember the example he set -- a life filled with kindness and big smiles and a heart filled with giving. 

44894910_157955173951281_r.jpeg
44894910_1579551555721750_r.jpeg
44894910_1579556182799580_r.jpeg
  • Laura Smith 
    • $100 
    • 7 mins
  • Blaine Boyd 
    • $50 
    • 11 mins
  • Jen Freeman Fullerton  
    • $100 
    • 14 mins
  • Kevin York 
    • $100 
    • 15 mins
  • Lisa McCulloch 
    • $20 
    • 21 mins
Abbey and Omar Calleros 
San Diego, CA
