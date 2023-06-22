Bella, our vibrant and spirited 10-year-old, was full of life and joy. Bella's passions include reading, cooking, Judo, gymnastics, swimming and learning. Anyone that knows Bella or has crossed paths with her knows what a positive and exceptional human she is.





A month ago everything changed, she was struck down with an excruciatingly painful illness called CRPS. Since her diagnosis, she has been battling excruciating pain that affects her daily activities and steals away her childhood. Bella's pain has meant she has lost mobility in her right foot and leg, right up to her groin. She is now bedridden or in a wheelchair if she needs to get around.

















CRPS is a complex neurological disorder that causes severe, persistent pain, often triggered by minor injuries or surgeries. It has brought Bella's life to a standstill, leaving her unable to move, tolerate any touch or sensation to her affected leg and foot, attend school, play with friends, or even wear pants because the touch of the material is too much to bear.

















We had never heard of this disease before, which is the most painful disease known with no cure. Remission is possible though. If you are interested to learn more about this disease and how it affects people, there is a Netflix documentary out at the moment called 'Take Care of Maya'. It is a heartbreaking documentary that I encourage everyone to watch to educate people on this cruel disease. Link to the documentary here:





















Bella has been in hospital for 4 weeks now and unfortunately, there is no treatment available to her at the RCH or elsewhere in Australia that will treat the cause of the pain. She has been on intense medication, none of which have worked and we are desperate to send her to a clinic overseas that is specialized and has credentials in providing remission for their patients.

















The Spero Clinic, located in the USA , is at the forefront of treating CRPS. Their dedicated team of specialists utilizes innovative therapies, including physical therapy, and neurostimulation techniques, which have shown promising results in relieving pain and restoring function for CRPS patients. Through connections with parents who have overcome this with their children or are receiving treatment at Spero at the moment, we believe that the Spero Clinic holds the key to giving her back the life she deserves, but the cost of the treatment is substantial, and it's beyond our means to cover it on our own.

















This is where your generosity becomes a lifeline for Bella. We have set up this GoFundMe campaign to help raise the funds necessary to get her to the Spero Clinic and provide her with the specialized treatment she urgently requires. The funds will go directly toward medical expenses, including consultations, diagnostic tests, treatments, medications, and any associated travel costs.





Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant impact on Bella's journey towards recovery. Your support will not only alleviate the financial burden on our family but will also restore hope and strength to Bella and remind her that she is not alone in this fight. Together, we can help Bella overcome CRPS and pave the way for a brighter future.





Please share Bella's story and this campaign with your network, as spreading the word is just as valuable as making a contribution. Follow her progress through our updates, and witness firsthand the positive impact your kindness and support will have on her life.





From the bottom of our hearts, we express our deepest gratitude for considering Bella's cause. Your support will bring us one step closer to seeing Bella smile, walk, play, attend school and thrive once again.





Thank you for being a beacon of hope in Bella's journey to conquer CRPS.





With heartfelt appreciation,

Bella, Chris, Emma & Olivia