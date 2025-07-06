Skip to content
Main fundraiser photo

Help Lyle and Sue Rebuild After Flood

Gina Glenna is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Susan Glenna.
Donation protected
Wes’ parents, Lyle and Sue Glenna, were completely devastated by the flooding in TX. They were able to walk alway with their lives, and the clothes on their backs. Everything they own in the world was swept away. During the tragedy, Lyle had a heart attack and was hospitalized. He is recovering, but obviously, the trauma and stress will make it slow going. They were able to save many lives at the campground by having the presence of mind to honk their horn and wake people up, giving precious minutes for some to evacuate. Many friends were swept away. Loving friends and family have given them a place to stay as long as they need. Sue and Lyle have to rebuild their lives from scratch. We’d love to help them ease some of the immense burden in any way we can. Please send prayers, love and if able, some funds, to help during this unimaginable time.
    Organizer and beneficiary

    Gina Glenna
    Organizer
    Chisago City, MN
    Susan Glenna
    Beneficiary
