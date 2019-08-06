Dear friends & family. My best friend, confidant, and better half suffered a traumatic brain injury.



On the evening of Friday, August 2nd, JC suffered a horrific accident in which he fell head first from a motorized scooter. The impact of the fall caused a skull fracture, and upon arriving to the ER we found that as a result of the severe impact, he developed 2 blood clots that required immediate emergency brain surgery.



Because of the brain surgery, skilled and dedicated neurosurgeons, trauma doctors, and nursing teams have put JC under sedation and are monitoring him around the clock. They are relieving swelling that was the cause of the brain surgery. It will take time for the swelling to subside, but after this they plan to slowly take him out of his sedated state and provide a prognosis.



It's expected that he will be in the ICU for the foreseeable future before being moved to another wing of the hospital for further recovery and examination.



The medical care JC has been and will be receiving in the coming weeks and months will incur heavy costs. Some of these expected medical costs will be:



CURRENT COSTS



- The fee of the ambulance that rushed him to Scripps Mercy Hospital

- Emergency Room

- Brain surgery

- CT scans

- Medications used during hospital stay

- ICU stay

- Hospital stay



FUTURE COSTS



- Rehabilitation

- Physical Therapy

- Cognitive Therapy

- Wheelchair/Crutches

- Medications for physical pain and cognition



There will most likely be more costs incurred throughout the coming weeks and months.



Any amount you are able to donate will help reach our goal! If it is not within your means to donate, we ask that you please re-share this page to your friends and family members. All funds raised will be used to cover the medical costs listed above. The donations are being directed to Juan Carlos Sierra's father, Roberto Sierra, who will manage all payments for current and future medical costs.



OTHER WAYS TO HELP:



- Re-share this page to your friends and family members

- Copy and paste the URL link in your Instagram Bios, Facebook Bios, and/or other social media









Queridos amigos y familia, mi mejor amigo, confidente, y mi mejor mitad, sufrio una lesión cerebral traumática.



En la noche del viernes 2 de agosto, Juan Carlos sufrió un horrible accidente en el que cayó de cabeza de un scooter motorizado. El impacto de la caída causó una fractura de cráneo, y al llegar a la sala de emergencias descubrimos que, como resultado del impacto severo, desarrolló 2 coágulos de sangre que requirieron cirugía cerebral de emergencia inmediata.



Debido a la cirugía cerebral, neurocirujanos expertos y dedicados, médicos especialistas en traumatología y equipos de enfermería han sometido a JC a la sedación y lo están monitoreando durante todo el día. Están aliviando la hinchazón que fue la causa de la cirugía cerebral. Tomará tiempo para que la hinchazón disminuya, pero después de esto planean sacarlo lentamente de su estado sedado y proporcionar un pronóstico.



Se espera que esté en la unidad de cuidados intensivos en el futuro previsible antes de ser trasladado a otra ala del hospital para una mayor recuperación y examen.



La atención médica que JC ha recibido y recibirá en las próximas semanas y meses tendrá un alto costo. Algunos de estos costos médicos esperados serán:



COSTOS ACTUALES



- La tarifa de la ambulancia que lo llevó al Hospital Scripps Mercy



- Sala de emergencias cuidado intensivo



- Cirugía cerebral



- Tomografías y ultrasonidos computarizados



- Medicamentos utilizados durante la hospitalización.



- Estancia en la UCI



- Estancia en el hospital



- MD Lisa Remington

-Traumatologo Dr Krosner



-Neurocirujano Dr Shawn Belverud



COSTOS FUTUROS



- rehabilitación



- Terapia física



- Terapia cognitiva



- Silla de ruedas / muletas



- Medicamentos para el dolor físico y la cognición.



Lo más probable es que se incurra en más costos durante las próximas semanas y meses.



¡Cualquier cantidad que pueda donar ayudará a alcanzar nuestra meta! Si no está dentro de sus posibilidades donar, le pedimos que vuelva a compartir esta página con sus amigos y familiares. Todos los fondos recaudados se utilizarán para cubrir los costos médicos enumerados anteriormente. Las donaciones se dirigen al padre de Juan Carlos Sierra, Roberto Sierra, quien administrará todos los pagos por los costos médicos actuales y futuros.



OTRAS MANERAS DE AYUDAR:



- Vuelva a compartir esta página con sus amigos y familiares.



- Copie y pegue el enlace URL en sus Bios de Instagram, Bios de Facebook y / u otras redes sociales

Read more