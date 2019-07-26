A Car for Kids in Burkina Faso, West Africa!
Harouna Zoungrana is a teacher and founder of College Prive Jeunesse Elohim in Burkina Faso West Africa. He is seeking help to obtain a Ford (Escape or Van) to use to transport students to and from medical facilities when needed and bring school supplies in!
*******UPDATE!!!! Scott and Julie Nackos have donated their son, Kyle's truck, to send to this school. Kyle was killed by a drunk driver in 2017 and they felt touched that Kyle would have wanted the students at this school to have it. We now need funds to get it in like-new shape, pay for shipping and customs (actually quite a lot of money), purchase (or have donated!!!) a container to ship it in and then fill it with supplies. Thank you Nackos family and everyone else who has helped/is helping with this effort!********
A reliable truck will give Students access to good quality health care when they need it and a way to bring books and other supplies to the school. Currently, they have a motorcycle as the only means of transportation, which is not adequate for their needs.
We will be purchasing the vehicle in the United States and transporting it through a company in Houston, Texas to West Africa. Transportation and Customs add significantly to the cost but are a better option than purchasing in Burkina Faso.
Any little bit helps! Please donate and share!
*******UPDATE!!!! Scott and Julie Nackos have donated their son, Kyle's truck, to send to this school. Kyle was killed by a drunk driver in 2017 and they felt touched that Kyle would have wanted the students at this school to have it. We now need funds to get it in like-new shape, pay for shipping and customs (actually quite a lot of money), purchase (or have donated!!!) a container to ship it in and then fill it with supplies. Thank you Nackos family and everyone else who has helped/is helping with this effort!********
A reliable truck will give Students access to good quality health care when they need it and a way to bring books and other supplies to the school. Currently, they have a motorcycle as the only means of transportation, which is not adequate for their needs.
We will be purchasing the vehicle in the United States and transporting it through a company in Houston, Texas to West Africa. Transportation and Customs add significantly to the cost but are a better option than purchasing in Burkina Faso.
Any little bit helps! Please donate and share!
Donations
- Virginia & Byron Knutsen
- Dale Lockwood
- Anonymous
- Anonymous
- Morgan Libsack
Fundraising team: Team Harouna (2)
Lara K Holt
Organizer
Raised $1,545 from 24 donations
Windsor, CO
Harouna Zoungrana
Team member
#1 fundraising platform
People have raised more money on GoFundMe than anywhere else. Learn more
GoFundMe Guarantee
In the rare case that something isn’t right, we will refund your donation. Learn more
Expert advice, 24/7
Contact us with your questions and we’ll answer, day or night. Learn more