A Car for Kids in Burkina Faso, West Africa!

Lara K Holt and Harouna Zoungrana are organizing this fundraiser.
Harouna Zoungrana is a teacher and founder of College Prive Jeunesse Elohim in Burkina Faso West Africa. He is seeking help to obtain a Ford (Escape or Van) to use to transport students to and from medical facilities when needed and bring school supplies in! 

*******UPDATE!!!!  Scott and Julie Nackos have donated their son, Kyle's truck, to send to this school.  Kyle was killed by a drunk driver in 2017 and they felt touched that Kyle would have wanted the students at this school to have it.  We now need funds to get it in like-new shape, pay for shipping and customs (actually quite a lot of money), purchase (or have donated!!!) a container to ship it in and then fill it with supplies.  Thank you Nackos family and everyone else who has helped/is helping with this effort!********

A reliable truck will give Students access to good quality health care when they need it and a way to bring books and other supplies to the school.  Currently, they have a motorcycle as the only means of transportation, which is not adequate for their needs.

We will be purchasing the vehicle in the United States and transporting it through a company in Houston, Texas to West Africa.  Transportation and Customs add significantly to the cost but are a better option than purchasing in Burkina Faso.

Any little bit helps!  Please donate and share!

Donations

  • Virginia & Byron Knutsen 
    • $25 
    • 1 d
  • Dale Lockwood  
    • $25 
    • 1 d
  • Anonymous 
    • $100 
    • 2 d
  • Anonymous 
    • $100 
    • 2 d
  • Morgan Libsack 
    • $25 
    • 2 d
Fundraising team: Team Harouna (2)

Lara K Holt 
Raised $1,545 from 24 donations
Windsor, CO
Harouna Zoungrana 
