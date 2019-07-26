Harouna Zoungrana is a teacher and founder of College Prive Jeunesse Elohim in Burkina Faso West Africa. He is seeking help to obtain a Ford (Escape or Van) to use to transport students to and from medical facilities when needed and bring school supplies in!*******UPDATE!!!! Scott and Julie Nackos have donated their son, Kyle's truck, to send to this school. Kyle was killed by a drunk driver in 2017 and they felt touched that Kyle would have wanted the students at this school to have it. We now need funds to get it in like-new shape, pay for shipping and customs (actually quite a lot of money), purchase (or have donated!!!) a container to ship it in and then fill it with supplies. Thank you Nackos family and everyone else who has helped/is helping with this effort!********A reliable truck will give Students access to good quality health care when they need it and a way to bring books and other supplies to the school. Currently, they have a motorcycle as the only means of transportation, which is not adequate for their needs.We will be purchasing the vehicle in the United States and transporting it through a company in Houston, Texas to West Africa. Transportation and Customs add significantly to the cost but are a better option than purchasing in Burkina Faso.Any little bit helps! Please donate and share!