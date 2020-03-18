With the recent announcement from our Governor to close St. Paul Public schools, it left us all a bit fearful for many reasons. While we know it was absolutely the right decision for the safety of both students and staff, food insecurity is a very real issue right here in our communities. Families are currently dealing with childcare costs, plus the addition of having kids at home to feed each day. So many folks are getting laid off, or losing their jobs altogether. What we do know is that a global pandemic like this affects families of all socioeconomic backgrounds. The Eggroll Queen and her staff knew that the time to act is now. Our community needs us, like they have been here for us since day one. On Monday, we started our initiative to feed kids that are home from school, with no judgement and no questions asked.



On day 1, we fed over 50 students. By day 2 the numbers got even larger. The community immediately began supporting our efforts, and we wouldn't expect anything less. The continued outpouring of love and support for our kids has been nothing short of incredible. Folks keep asking for a place where they can contribute to help feed the kids, without having to leave their homes. We are confident that this is the safest, easiest, and most effective way to help. We will do everything we can to keep providing these free meals as long as we possibly can. It is only through the kindness and generosity of our community, friends, and family that we can keep this effort going. We are all in this together, and we need to lean on each other now more than ever.

