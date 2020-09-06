Look around your home for a moment at all that you have. Everything that you’ve acquired over time, the things that bring you comfort, the items that you cherish, what you need to simply live, and everything that defines your life and who you are. Now imagine that all of it quite literally disappeared in a blink of an eye.Yesterday, my Uncle Dewey lost his home and everything in it to a sudden brush fire that raged out of control in just a few hours in Jamul, CA. He, his beloved wife Anabel, her mother, and their daughters luckily were not home when the fire started, and they are SAFE. But firefighters wouldn’t permit them to return to their home to retrieve anything. And then soon after, broke the unimaginable news that the house was gone. I am so grateful they are safe. But they lost all that they had and held dear. Their home is pictured below.We cannot replace the photo albums and pictures acquired over decades from cherished moments long since passed or the meticulously preserved memorabilia from a career of military service. Nor can we replace the lives of their five darling cats (residents and foster kitties) – Zoe, Lily, Tori, Missi and little kitten Max – that were trapped in the house at the time of the fire. But we can help them rebuild their lives.When Dewey and Anabel left their home yesterday, they didn’t know that was the last time they’d ever see it or anything in it. They literally have only what they had taken with them for the day. Neither of these generous souls would ever ask for anything, so I am asking on their behalf. If there is anything you are able to give, no matter how small, it would make such an incredible difference during this dark time. They are quite literally starting over and need basic day-to-day supplies, clothing, linens, kitchen items, cookware, furniture, and a new home. All funds raised here will be used to help them replace what they've lost.Dewey is a kind and generous person and the closest thing to a father that I’ve ever known. He is also a wonderful husband, brother, father, proud new grandfather, animal lover, and kitty dad/foster. He is a retired Navy veteran, having proudly served his country for 22 years. Devoted to his community, he has umpired for both high school and collegiate baseball for 15 years. He also likes to think he’s funny and has been performing stand-up since 2011 in a variety of clubs. He was relocated to San Diego many years ago by the Navy, but he has Baltimore roots, attended Baltimore School of the Arts, and loves the Orioles. Anabel is a devoted wife, mother, friend, and cat lover who has worked for Kaiser for 35 years. She is a selfless, loving, and gentle soul. When not working, she spends her time crocheting blankets and treasures for loved ones and tending to her garden. This devastation has sadly come in the midst of mourning the sudden loss of her beloved firstborn son, Adan, just weeks ago. Anabel’s mother, Lupe, who lives with them also worked for Kaiser for 30+ years. Together, with her late husband, they were active members of their Brawley, CA community, running and owning Su Casa Restaurant before retiring. Lupe’s sweet cat Missi who was lost in the fire, was her last family pet with her late husband. She has also lost countless irreplaceable mementos from her decades long marriage to this devastating and tragic fire .Dewey, Anabel, and Lupe are good, kind, hardworking people who have just been dealt an unthinkable blow. My heart breaks for them and everything they lost. Please consider giving anything you can for these wonderful people so they can start rebuilding their home and lives. Thank you for your time, thoughts, prayers, and well wishes. All are humbly appreciated.In in the interest of full transparency, my name is Jason Vicks. I am located in the Baltimore area and raising money for my amazing Uncle Dewey and his wife Anabel, who lost everything they have last night to a fire in the San Diego area where they both live. You can read more about this tragic event here:here:and here: