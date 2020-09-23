Anthony Sinsay and his family have had a tragic series of events and are in need of help. Anthony and his wife are both chefs who met in the culinary world. Anthony has worked as the executive chef for many restaurants along the Pacific Coast, sharing his Filipino culture with the community. He is known for his strong advocacy for sustainable eating and supporting local farmers and businesses, as well as his appearances on shows such as Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern. His wife, unfortunately, developed debilitating carpal tunnel syndrome and had to leave the culinary industry. She is currently going back to school to transition to a new field, and the family is getting by on a single income. However, in November of 2019, Anthony was diagnosed with late-stage cancer and had to immediately begin intense chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Disability pay and rising medical bills put a severe burden on them, but they were able to persevere with help from close friends and family members. Their world was upended again this summer when Anthony was let go as an executive chef because of the economic strain COVID-19 has placed on restaurants. Anthony and his family are now left without employer-provided medical insurance and seemingly insurmountable medical bills, even with family members giving what they can financially.



Any amount is greatly appreciated and will go towards paying for Anthony’s life-saving treatment and providing for their family. This fundraiser is being hosted by Anthony’s brother-in-law in San Diego, CA at their request, as they have plenty else they are dealing with at the moment.

