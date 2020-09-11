Casey & Kiana
Casey and Kiana were involved in a tragic car accident on Wednesday night. We’re setting up this gofundme to raise money for both families to cover the cost of their funerals. Any donation is greatly appreciated.
a message from Casey Hargis to the sisters of Alpha Xi Delta:
#WhyAlphaXi
I’m Casey Hargis. I came to CSUN as a freshman sorta far from home with out a team to call my own. I came into this journey not only for the reasons that being in leader an this organization would look good on my resume. I joined Alpha Xi Delta to gain life experience, learn life long lessons and make life long friends I could call my sisters. I wanted to make an impact in my community and at CSUN. I fell in love ΑΞΔ as soon as I found out our philanthropy was @autismspeaks. I have a huge place in my heart for people with special educational needs weather it be autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, or cerebral palsy. I knew I wanted to be the Philanthropy Vice President as soon as the opportunity was available. I have worked with Autism Speaks all three years I’ve been a member of Alpha Xi Delta and I don’t plan to stop any time soon. Hopefully I see you at the next Autism Speaks Walk on April 20th 2020! #PoweredByLove #SharingTheLove #LIUB #AcceptanceAndUnderatanding
a message from Casey Hargis to the sisters of Alpha Xi Delta:
#WhyAlphaXi
I’m Casey Hargis. I came to CSUN as a freshman sorta far from home with out a team to call my own. I came into this journey not only for the reasons that being in leader an this organization would look good on my resume. I joined Alpha Xi Delta to gain life experience, learn life long lessons and make life long friends I could call my sisters. I wanted to make an impact in my community and at CSUN. I fell in love ΑΞΔ as soon as I found out our philanthropy was @autismspeaks. I have a huge place in my heart for people with special educational needs weather it be autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, or cerebral palsy. I knew I wanted to be the Philanthropy Vice President as soon as the opportunity was available. I have worked with Autism Speaks all three years I’ve been a member of Alpha Xi Delta and I don’t plan to stop any time soon. Hopefully I see you at the next Autism Speaks Walk on April 20th 2020! #PoweredByLove #SharingTheLove #LIUB #AcceptanceAndUnderatanding
Donations
- Anonymous
- Nowell Purdue
- Christopher A. Troncone
- Anonymous
- Virginia Suarez
Organizer
Jasmine Perez
Organizer
Winnetka, CA
#1 fundraising platform
People have raised more money on GoFundMe than anywhere else. Learn more
GoFundMe Guarantee
In the rare case that something isn’t right, we will refund your donation. Learn more
Expert advice, 24/7
Contact us with your questions and we’ll answer, day or night. Learn more