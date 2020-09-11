Casey and Kiana were involved in a tragic car accident on Wednesday night. We’re setting up this gofundme to raise money for both families to cover the cost of their funerals. Any donation is greatly appreciated.



a message from Casey Hargis to the sisters of Alpha Xi Delta:

#WhyAlphaXi

I’m Casey Hargis. I came to CSUN as a freshman sorta far from home with out a team to call my own. I came into this journey not only for the reasons that being in leader an this organization would look good on my resume. I joined Alpha Xi Delta to gain life experience, learn life long lessons and make life long friends I could call my sisters. I wanted to make an impact in my community and at CSUN. I fell in love ΑΞΔ as soon as I found out our philanthropy was @autismspeaks. I have a huge place in my heart for people with special educational needs weather it be autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, or cerebral palsy. I knew I wanted to be the Philanthropy Vice President as soon as the opportunity was available. I have worked with Autism Speaks all three years I’ve been a member of Alpha Xi Delta and I don’t plan to stop any time soon. Hopefully I see you at the next Autism Speaks Walk on April 20th 2020! #PoweredByLove #SharingTheLove #LIUB #AcceptanceAndUnderatanding

