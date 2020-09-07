Shelly Brown Southern California fire

Bryan Brown is organizing this fundraiser.
I'm starting this gofundme for my ex wife who just lost her home in the east San Diego fire. She was able to save her horses and dogs but everything else was destroyed. Any and all help would be appreciated, thank you.
Donations

  • Patricia Ferebee 
    • $25 
    • 6 mins
  • Anonymous 
    • $50 
    • 20 mins
  • Manual Chávez  
    • $20 
    • 29 mins
  • Janice R Mann 
    • $200 
    • 1 hr
  • Mary Jo Railey 
    • $100 
    • 2 hrs
Organizer

Bryan Brown 
Organizer
Bradenton, FL
