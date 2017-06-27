Dylan Spaid had worked for Rick's Tire Service for almost a year and had become one of the family at our business. Whether it was me teasing him about being young or him teasing me about being old, it was always nice to talk to Dylan. He was a great young man that had his whole life ahead of him. On Sunday June 25th, Dylan Spaid was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Arlington Texas. Dylan was 19. We at Rick's Tire Service are putting this Gofundme page together to help his family pay for this unexpected and tragic event and the funeral expenses that they will incur. You can also send checks, cash, or other donations to 3004 East Abram St., Arlington, TX 76010 Please make checks out to Shawn Spaid. Even though there is nothing we can really say to ease the pain, the least we can do is help ease this monetary situation they are in. Dylan, you will be missed by the entire Rick's Tire Family.

