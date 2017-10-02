12,459
12.5k
54
LAS VEGAS VICTIMS' FUND
$1,170,730 of $2.0M goal
Raised by 13,564 people in 8 hours
Created October 2, 2017
I'm Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County's only level-one trauma center.
Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.
Update 1
Posted by Steve Sisolak
Thank you everyone for your donations. Please keep sharing this with your family and friends.
