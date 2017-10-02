Donate
LAS VEGAS VICTIMS' FUND

$1,170,730 of $2.0M goal

Raised by 13,564 people in 8 hours
Created October 2, 2017
Steve Sisolak
  Las Vegas shooting   LAS VEGAS, NV

I'm Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County's only level-one trauma center.

Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.

Update 1
Posted by Steve Sisolak
4 hours ago
Thank you everyone for your donations. Please keep sharing this with your family and friends.
+ Read More
