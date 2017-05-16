On May 15th 2017, Our baby boy, Cole James Clark was taken from us while under the babysitter's care. We are keeping the details to ourselves and will share at a later time for those who don't know what happened yet.



Josh and I's son was the most lovable boy in this entire world. All he wanted to do was give anyone he saw a hug and tell them all about his favorite movies and toys. He loved to play with his sister Caydance and was already very protective of his baby sister Adaline. Anytime someone came around he would go over to Adaline, give her a hug and say, "This is my Adaline. My sister" He had the brightest smile and could light up any dark room. He loved his purple monkey. He would hold it's tail and put his thumb in his mouth while holding onto it's tail. He loved going for walks and playing outside. He loved to cuddle up with us and watch movies with popcorn.

He would say 1000000000000000000000000 times a day "Daddy or Mommy, I love you" Just because. It would be random. There is so much I could say about this little boy, this bio would be never ending.



It's very difficult to keep things together right now, but Josh and I would be forever greatful for any help you can give. We want to give Cole the best service a 4 year old can get. He deserves everything. He would have made such a great man. Please, anything will help. Let's us all come together and show Cole how much he is loved.



Once we have funeral arrangements set up, we will let everyone know.



Rest in peace our baby boy. Mommy and Daddy love you so much and you will never be forgotten.



xoxoxoxo

