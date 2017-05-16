Donate
Cole's Funeral Fund. We love you.

$23,560 of $20k goal

Raised by 517 people in 5 days
Created May 16, 2017
Kyrin Falcetti  
  Memorials   LOCUST GROVE, VA
On May 15th 2017, Our baby boy, Cole James Clark was taken from us while under the babysitter's care. We are keeping the details to ourselves and will share at a later time for those who don't know what happened yet.

Josh and I's son was the most lovable boy in this entire world. All he wanted to do was give anyone he saw a hug and tell them all about his favorite movies and toys. He loved to play with his sister Caydance and was already very protective of his baby sister Adaline. Anytime someone came around he would go over to Adaline, give her a hug and say, "This is my Adaline. My sister" He had the brightest smile and could light up any dark room. He loved his purple monkey. He would hold it's tail and put his thumb in his mouth while holding onto it's tail. He loved going for walks and playing outside. He loved to cuddle up with us and watch movies with popcorn. 
He would say 1000000000000000000000000 times a day "Daddy or Mommy, I love you" Just because. It would be random.  There is so much I could say about this little boy, this bio would be never ending. 

It's very difficult to keep things together right now, but Josh and I would be forever greatful for any help you can give. We want to give Cole the best service a 4 year old can get. He deserves everything. He would have made such a great man. Please, anything will help. Let's us all come together and show Cole how much he is loved. 

Once we have funeral arrangements set up, we will let everyone know. 

Rest in peace our baby boy. Mommy and Daddy love you so much and you will never be forgotten.

xoxoxoxo
Update 2
Posted by Kyrin Falcetti
1 day ago
My husband Joshua and I just want to say thank you to everyone who donated to Cole's Funeral expenses. We are so thankful for all the love and support you all have shown. Our son is smiling down at every one of you and he is leaving this earth for a better place, as the royal price he is. He will never be forgotten and his smile will continue to brighten anyone's day when you think of him. Thank you all so much!
Cole, you are loved, and you are safe. Rest easy our handsome prince. Until we meet again.

Love always,
Mommy, Daddy, Caydance, Adaline, your friends, and family.
Update 1
Posted by Kyrin Falcetti
4 days ago
Just wanted to update.

We got to see our handsome baby boy today at the Funeral Home. Our heart's are completely broken. We were able to find out that he did not suffer so we have some form of comfort to know that he felt no pain. The investigation is still under way so there have been no updates on that.

Our Funeral is set for our precious baby boy for Sunday May 21st. I will be posting the funeral detail's on my personal Facebook page.

It is no secret that my son's story has touched so many people's lives. Including those who never knew him. I promise you though, if you had known him, he would have touched your hearts in every way possible. We are so thankful for the overwhelming love and support you all are giving our son. I am speechless. Thank you so much! You all are such amazing people and I know my son is looking down right now giving everyone of you his big bright smile. As I sit here and type, tears are rolling down my face. My baby boy is so special and he knows he is. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your donations for my son are so helpful and appreciated.

May my son rest in peace. He will never be forgotten.
WE LOVE YOU COLE. YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!! <3
XOXOXO

A
Anonymous donated $25
11 hours ago
 
MS
Mike Snow donated $30
11 hours ago

I'm so sorry

AC
Ashburn Consulting donated $500
12 hours ago

On behalf of Ashburn Consulting, we are very sorry for your loss. Prayers, thoughts and condolences to you and your entire family.

A
Anonymous donated $10
18 hours ago
 
WJ
Wendi Jones donated $25
19 hours ago
 
CA
Carlena Austin donated $60
1 day ago
 
NH
N H donated $10
1 day ago
 
A
Anonymous donated $30
1 day ago
 
DW
Darlene Weaver
1 day ago

I'm still keeping you in my prayers. May the Lord continue to help you in your time of need. I am so sorry for your loss I have a little two-and-a-half-year-old great grandbaby that I watch Daily I couldn't imagine anything happening to him especially on my watch. I know accidents happen but a lot of accidents are preventable accidents. I know you don't wish to comment on your situation at this time due to the ongoing investigation but I'm sure your little boy is being well taken care of now. I pray that gives you a little comfort knowing he is in the arms of loved ones waiting for you one day God bless you and your family

FD
FLOYD DONIVAN donated $5
1 day ago
 
SB
Steve Bell donated $100
1 day ago
 
HK
Hayley Katarina
1 day ago

Much love to everyone who has been supportive during this difficult time. ❤️

KF
Kyrin Falcetti
1 day ago

Thank you to everyone who has stuck up for my son! I have deleted her crule comment. And as you all said, she clearly has no idea what she is talking about. I do not even know her. Nor have I spesified any details of the incident. The investigation is still going so no information will be shared. I will not let 1 person speak Ill of my son and this tragic event.

JH
Jim and Deborah Hoy donated $50
1 day ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.

NB
Nina Brown donated $25
1 day ago

May God continue to wrap you in His loving arms, and help you during this difficult time. Thinking of your family and saying prayers for healing.

+ Read More
 
BS
Brian Solletti donated $200
1 day ago
 
CN
Cindy Nicholson
2 days ago

Prayers to the Family and Friends, What a horrific thing to happen, I am so very sorry for your loss of that beautiful baby boy of yours, may God wrap his arms around you and keep you all safe, and comfort you in this time of grief.

MM
Mark Mazzo
2 days ago

This is very sad story, 20 K should cover all expenses and put some extra into the grieving families bank account also for his siblings

RA
Risa Arroyo donated $100
2 days ago

With love from Risa and Aaron ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

MS
Marissa Stevens donated $10
2 days ago
 
