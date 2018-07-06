Lake Christine Fire Victims McCauley
$1,710 of $15,000 goal
Raised by 38 people in 1 day
Bill and Andee McCauley were the third family to lose their home and all their belongs in the Lake Christine fire tragedy. Bill has been the friendly and knowledgable Napa counter person since before I can remember. Also greeting people with a smile and a knowledge of parts that is rare in today’s car parts store. I was with Bill and his family at the shelter when and despite hearing the news he remained uplifting and helpful to all. Let’s rally as the amazing community we are and help them out as well!+ Read More
