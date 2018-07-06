Donate
 Share
43
43

Lake Christine Fire Victims McCauley

$1,710 of $15,000 goal

Raised by 38 people in 1 day
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Created 6 July 2018
Ray Alexander
  Emergencies   GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Bill and Andee McCauley were the third family to lose their home and all their belongs in the Lake Christine fire tragedy. Bill has been the friendly and knowledgable Napa counter person since before I can remember. Also greeting people with a smile and a knowledge of parts that is rare in today’s car parts store. I was with Bill and his family at the shelter when and despite hearing the news he remained uplifting and helpful to all. Let’s rally as the amazing community we are and help them out as well!
+ Read More
  Add Photos
Post
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign

$1,710 of $15,000 goal

Raised by 38 people in 1 day
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Created 6 July 2018
Ray Alexander
  Emergencies   GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Recent Donations  
Your share could be bringing in donations. Sign in to track your impact.
   Connect
We will never post without your permission.
In the future, we will let you know if your sharing brings in any donations.
We were not able to connect your Facebook account. Please try again later.
$20
Anonymous
49 mins ago
JM
$100
Jim Morris
3 hours ago
$25
Anonymous
3 hours ago
DM
$50
David & Becky McDaniel
5 hours ago
LM
$5
Linda Meister
7 hours ago
DH
$100
Danielle Hammond
8 hours ago
LT
$25
Lori Tomatz
10 hours ago
MS
$20
Megan Spencer
23 hours ago
HG
$50
Hailey Guglielmo
1 day ago
HB
$30
Heike Burns
1 day ago
See More
See More
Viewing 10 of 38 Donations
  Add Photos
Post
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign
Like This Campaign?
Please use your Facebook account or email address
Please use your Facebook
account or email address
or
Or, use your email…
Use My Email Address
By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe
terms and privacy notice
Subscribe to Updates
Connect to Facebook to follow this campaign
Contact the Organiser
Team Members
Campaign Not Ready
There is an issue with this Campaign Organiser's account. Our team has contacted them with the solution! Please ask them to sign in to GoFundMe and check their account. Return to Campaign
Manage your Donation
Your donation is currently public
Cancel Monthly Donation
Edit Monthly Donation
Your monthly donation of $0.00 is active.
Edit Comment

What does verified mean?
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
Close
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now?
Give today to help this campaign reach this goal.
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now Not now
Want to track your impact?
Connect on Facebook to keep track of how many donations your share brings.
Connect on Facebook to keep track of how many donations your share brings.
We will never post on Facebook without your permission.