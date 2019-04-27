On Saturday, April 27th, 2019, a gunman shot Jewish worshippers in Poway, California at a Chabad Synagogue. The shooter killed one old woman and wounded many others including the Rabbi and children. This attack was carried out on Passover and Shabbat, two very important Jewish holidays. The attack was a hate crime. Even though the shooting took place mid-service, the Rabbi continued to deliver his sermon and prayers. (NBC Nightly News 4/27/19) Please donate to the Poway Chabad in order to raise money for the victims of the terrible shooting and their synagogue. Thank you and anything helps. God bless.The charity these funds are directed to is a certified, verified non-profit and any money donated will go directly to the Poway Chabad.These donations would be used to pay for for any necessary medical operations for the victims, funeral services, synagogue reparations or anything else the synagogue would need assistance with. With your help, we can get the victims the help they need. Thank you.I do not worship at the Chabad of Poway, but I belong to another house of worship and seeing a place of prayer attacked horrified me and motivated me to start this campaign.To learn more about this horrific incident, please see below: