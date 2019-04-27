Donate
Help Victims of Poway San Diego Synagogue Shooting

$3,532 of $10,000 goal

Raised by 70 people in 1 hour
Created 27 April 2019
CN
Cam N
  Emergencies   SAN DIEGO, CA
On Saturday, April 27th, 2019, a gunman shot Jewish worshippers in Poway, California at a Chabad Synagogue. The shooter killed one old woman and wounded many others including the Rabbi and children. This attack was carried out on Passover and Shabbat, two very important Jewish holidays. The attack was a hate crime. Even though the shooting took place mid-service, the Rabbi continued to deliver his sermon and prayers. (NBC Nightly News 4/27/19) Please donate to the Poway Chabad in order to raise money for the victims of the terrible shooting and their synagogue. Thank you and anything helps. God bless.

The charity these funds are directed to is a certified, verified non-profit and any money donated will go directly to the Poway Chabad.

These donations would be used to pay for for any necessary medical operations for the victims, funeral services, synagogue reparations or anything else the synagogue would need assistance with. With your help, we can get the victims the help they need. Thank you.

I do not worship at the Chabad of Poway, but I belong to another house of worship and seeing a place of prayer attacked horrified me and motivated me to start this campaign.

To learn more about this horrific incident, please see below:
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-poway-synagogue-shooting-20190427-story.html
https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/27/us/san-diego-synagogue/index.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/27/us/poway-synagogue-shooting.html
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/suspect-reportedly-detained-after-opening-fire-near-san-diego-synagogue-1.7170623
https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-authorities-say-man-detained-in-relation-to-synagogue-shooting-incident-injuries-reported
+ Read More
Funds raised will benefit:
Chabad of Poway
Certified Charity
Poway, CA
EIN: 330726304
  1. You make a donation using a PayPal account or a credit/debit card to PayPal Giving Fund (a 501(c)(3) charitable organisation).
  2. After the deduction of payment processing fees, PayPal Giving Fund delivers the funds it receives to the chosen charity on a monthly basis.*
* If, after reasonable efforts, PayPal Giving Fund cannot deliver donations to this charity, the funds may be donated to another charity per PayPal Giving Fund’s policies.
Recent Donations  
KS
$10
Karen Seivard
5 mins ago
$180
Anonymous
5 mins ago
BS
$25
Barbara Stedman
10 mins ago
$30
Anonymous
10 mins ago
AK
$18
Ari K
12 mins ago
RC
$25
Robin Carroll-Mann
13 mins ago
$50
Anonymous
14 mins ago
AM
$5
Amin Malekpour
15 mins ago
$18
Anonymous
15 mins ago
EW
$10
Emily Watt
18 mins ago
Viewing 10 of 70 Donations
