Ryan Segar's Funeral

Jason Segar, Kristen, and I lost our son, Ryan Segar tonight. He told us he was going to Film Alley with a friend. With Dad on speaker phone, our last words to him were "clean your room, pick up the yard, and don't do anything stupid". The police knocked on our door around 9pm to sit us down with the medical examiner and explain that Ryan was hit by a car and didn't make it. We are still in shock, devastated, and don't know what to do with ourselves. Ryan was a genius. A young adult. An engineer in training. And he thought he was invincible. Our hearts are broken. Please keep us in your thoughts, prayers, send vibes, and most of all, think of Corey, who lost his big brother. We're taking a few days off from work to spend time together as a family and wait to make funeral arrangements. If anyone talks to Jason, I'm reminding him that Ryan was a happy kid, a genius, and for being so young, lived a full life. He got to live with his Daddy, and that made him happier than anything in the world. RIP Jason Jr. Dad, Mom, and Step-Mom love you so much.
Recent Donations  
MM
$25
Monica Martinez
51 mins ago
VK
$20
Virginia Kittredge
1 hour ago
ME
$20
Madelyn Edwards
7 hours ago
AS
$25
Anthony sciascia
9 hours ago
$20
Kathrena Bortnem- Cruickshank
9 hours ago
TF
$50
Trammell Family
9 hours ago
JT
$25
Josie Tarin
10 hours ago
RL
$25
Robert Lutz
13 hours ago
KE
$25
Kathleen Ekstrom
13 hours ago
PM
$100
Phillip Moreland
16 hours ago
Viewing 10 of 100 Donations
