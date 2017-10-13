Fire Relief Fund - Santa Rosa Squad
$5,945 of $16k goal
Raised by 30 people in 19 hours
Created October 13, 2017
The devastating fires in Sonoma County have affected many, including eight families in our very own Santa Rosa office, who have lost their homes along with nearly all of their belongings. Please help the Santa Rosa 360 Squad Club raise money so that we can distribute as soon as possible to these families in need.+ Read More
Thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time. Every dollar helps!
Sincerely,
Erik Egide, CHP Sergeant
Santa Rosa Area
