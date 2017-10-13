Donate
Fire Relief Fund - Santa Rosa Squad

$5,945 of $16k goal

Raised by 30 people in 19 hours
Created October 13, 2017
EE
Erik Egide
  Emergencies   ROHNERT PARK, CA
The devastating fires in Sonoma County have affected many, including eight families in our very own Santa Rosa office, who have lost their homes along with nearly all of their belongings. Please help the Santa Rosa 360 Squad Club raise money so that we can distribute as soon as possible to these families in need.
Thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time. Every dollar helps!
Sincerely, 
Erik Egide, CHP Sergeant
Santa Rosa Area
Recent Donations  
JM
$100
Joseph Mendez
33 mins ago
PS
$25
Patricia Sayerwin
49 mins ago
MJ
$200
Mark & Jackie Janusch
2 hours ago
$100
Melissa Souza
2 hours ago
ME
$100
Mason Ernie
2 hours ago
PJ
$20
Peyton James
4 hours ago
AH
$1,000
A Henkens
4 hours ago
MW
$50
Mr Wizard
4 hours ago
RS
$200
Roget Spencer
4 hours ago
SB
$50
S Barry
6 hours ago
