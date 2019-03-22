Donate
Gabriel's Build A Miracle

Created 22 March 2019
*This GoFundMe is my new one because there were problems with my old one*

Hi people of GoFundMe!!! My name is Gabriel Benitez. I am 13 years old and I have been volunteering with an organization known as Build A Miracle. BAM is a non-profit organization that takes $16,000 to build and furnish a house for needy families in Mexico. Each family/team member that joins my team volunteers to raise $1,000 and that would mean we need 16 families to participate. To find out more, you can visit their website: www.BuildAMiracle.net! I have headed up the building of two houses already since 2018, and I am working on my third. I am going to start raising money for my third home, and possibly another $16,000 to raise money for another house!!! Check out my Instagram page, @gabrielnaseembenitez to see more about what I do! Please consider donating to this amazing project!!!!!!
Build A Miracle
FT
$50
Fr. Chris Tozzi
29 days ago
$50
Anonymous
2 months ago
CL
$100
Carolyn Lennon
2 months ago
