My brother unfortunately suffered a horrible car addicent. He is in a severe condition. I dont want to add anymore burden to my parents. If you know me personally, you know I'm someone who never asks for help but always lends a helping hand. I'm asking y'all to chip in whatever y'all can to Gabe and my family in this time of need and suffering.
Unfortunately, my brother passed away on 1•21•17 at the tender age of 17. The medical team, my parents and I did everything we could to save my little brother. We decided to donate his organs to continue his legacy of paying it forward. All of the money donated will go towards a funeral. Thank you.
I wish I had more to donate. I pray the Lord will use my small offering as a reminder that many are praying for Gabe and his healing. God has angels holding him up when your faith grows weary. In your darkest hours His light shines when yours can't. Believe in miracles God brings them to us every single day. He loves Gabe. He will guide you every step of your way. I'm praying for Gabes complete recovery.
I currently have Gabe in my U.S. History class--he's a great kid! Please keep us updated as to how he's doing. Thinking of Gabe and your entire family. ❤
I'm so sorry to hear of this news. Will be praying for your family
Gabe was always funny I never had a class with him but seeing him in the halls and talking to him he was a good kid and he will be missed.
The 49er family will forever hold Gabe in our hearts
Prayers for your family. May God be your comfort and strength.❤ So sorry.