Donate
 Share
336
336

Gabe's Fund

$19,653 of $5,000 goal

Raised by 326 people in 2 days
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Vannia Atao  FRISCO, TX
My brother unfortunately suffered a horrible car addicent. He is in a severe condition. I dont want to add anymore burden to my parents. If you know me personally, you know I'm someone who never asks for help but always lends a helping hand. I'm asking y'all to chip in whatever y'all can to Gabe and my family in this time of need and suffering.
+ Read More
Read Latest Update
Help spread the word!
 1.2K shares on Facebook
Update 1
Posted by Vannia Atao
8 hours ago
1
1
    Share
Unfortunately, my brother passed away on 1•21•17 at the tender age of 17. The medical team, my parents and I did everything we could to save my little brother. We decided to donate his organs to continue his legacy of paying it forward. All of the money donated will go towards a funeral. Thank you.
Gabe and I at my 18th birthday.
+ Read More
Help spread the word!
 1.2K shares on Facebook
Subscribe to Updates
Most Liked Comments  
Log out
  Leave a Comment   Post Comment
Stacey Fox
2 days ago
 
 

I currently have Gabe in my U.S. History class--he's a great kid! Please keep us updated as to how he's doing. Thinking of Gabe and your entire family. ❤

+ Read More
Daniel Chamberlain
3 hours ago
 
 

I'm so sorry to hear of this news. Will be praying for your family

+ Read More
Diamond Farmer
1 day ago
 
 

Gabe was always funny I never had a class with him but seeing him in the halls and talking to him he was a good kid and he will be missed.

+ Read More
Beth Parsons Didier
1 day ago
 
 

I wish I had more to donate. I pray the Lord will use my small offering as a reminder that many are praying for Gabe and his healing. God has angels holding him up when your faith grows weary. In your darkest hours His light shines when yours can't. Believe in miracles God brings them to us every single day. He loves Gabe. He will guide you every step of your way. I'm praying for Gabes complete recovery.

+ Read More
Mimi Garner
1 day ago
 
 

The 49er family will forever hold Gabe in our hearts

+ Read More
April Hedges Willingham
2 days ago
 
 

Prayers for your family. May God be your comfort and strength.❤ So sorry.

+ Read More
Viewing 6 of 6 Comments
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign

$19,653 of $5,000 goal

Raised by 326 people in 2 days
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Created January 20, 2017
Vannia Atao  
  Medical   FRISCO, TX
Recent Donations  
AR
$100
Alizeh Rizvi
1 hour ago
 
 
More  Share
JK
$100
Jana Kelly
1 hour ago
 
 

I am so sorry for your loss and pray that you can find comfort and strength in the days ahead.

More  Share
AW
$5
andrew Wilson
1 hour ago
 
 
More  Share
$100
David Dempster
2 hours ago
 
 

I pray for you and your family to find strength and love in tragedy. I'm so sorry for you loss.

More  Share
LM
$300
Larry & Wanda Miller
2 hours ago
 
 

Jorge, Amalia, Vannia and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Gabe was such a sweet person and he will be greatly missed. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

More  Share
AC
$10
Ashley Cunningham
2 hours ago
 
 

Your brother and your family will continue to be in my prayers. I am here for you if you need anything.

More  Share
JO
$100
Jen Ostrom
2 hours ago
 
 
More  Share
TL
$100
Tony Lau
2 hours ago
 
 
More  Share
DL
$500
Douglas & Kellie Lovelace
2 hours ago
 
 

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live” (John 11:25).

More  Share
TL
$500
Tracy Lange
2 hours ago
 
 

I am so sorry for your loss.

More  Share
  See More
Viewing 10 of 326 Donations
Most Liked Comments  
Log out
  Leave a Comment   Post Comment
Stacey Fox
2 days ago
 
 

I currently have Gabe in my U.S. History class--he's a great kid! Please keep us updated as to how he's doing. Thinking of Gabe and your entire family. ❤

+ Read More
Daniel Chamberlain
3 hours ago
 
 

I'm so sorry to hear of this news. Will be praying for your family

+ Read More
Diamond Farmer
1 day ago
 
 

Gabe was always funny I never had a class with him but seeing him in the halls and talking to him he was a good kid and he will be missed.

+ Read More
Beth Parsons Didier
1 day ago
 
 

I wish I had more to donate. I pray the Lord will use my small offering as a reminder that many are praying for Gabe and his healing. God has angels holding him up when your faith grows weary. In your darkest hours His light shines when yours can't. Believe in miracles God brings them to us every single day. He loves Gabe. He will guide you every step of your way. I'm praying for Gabes complete recovery.

+ Read More
Mimi Garner
1 day ago
 
 

The 49er family will forever hold Gabe in our hearts

+ Read More
April Hedges Willingham
2 days ago
 
 

Prayers for your family. May God be your comfort and strength.❤ So sorry.

+ Read More
Viewing 6 of 6 Comments
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign
Like This Campaign?
Please use your Facebook account or email address
Please use your Facebook
account or email address
Use My Facebook Account
or
Or, use your email…
Use My Email Address
By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe
terms and privacy policy
Get occasional electronic updates from GoFundMe. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Subscribe to Updates
Connect to Facebook to follow this campaign
Contact the Organizer
Donations are Complete!
Gabe's Fund is no longer
accepting donations.
Gabe's Fund is no longer
accepting donations.
Campaign Not Ready
There's an issue with this Campaign Organizer's account. Our team has contacted them with the solution! Please ask them to sign in to GoFundMe and check their account. Return to Campaign
Manage your Donation
Your donation is currently public
Cancel Monthly Donation
Edit Monthly Donation
Your monthly donation of $0.00 is active.
Edit Comment

What does verified mean?
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
Close
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now?
Give today to help this campaign reach this goal.
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now
Not sure how much to donate?
Even $5 can help!
Donate Now

  Continue
GoFundMe’s fee is 5% per donation, and our payment processor’s fee is 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. GoFundMe will never post without your permission. By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe terms and privacy policy.