Wilson Relief Fund
Over the weekend Dale and Diana Wilson were forced to pack their most coveted possessions into their vehicle and evacuate their home in Jamul due to the Valley Fire. As if dealing with the fire wasn't enough, last night their vehicle and all of their valuable belongings were stolen from their sons driveway in Vista.
Now, along with worrying about their home being destroyed in the fire, they must also take on the stresses of having valuable personal and financial information stolen from them (birth certificates, ss cards, etc). The last thing they should have to worry about is the financial burden of replacing their vehicle, clothing, tools for work, cash, and all of the other necessary every day items that were taken.
Although there were possessions in that vehicle that can never be replaced we would like to raise enough money to help replace the items that can.
Truly anything at all helps and is very much appreciated by this deserving family.
Lets all pray that their home is spared from the fires.
Organizer
Brad Fort
Organizer
Vista, CA
