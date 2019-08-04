Donate
Mariah Araujo - Baby Girl

Created 4 August 2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member, Mariah Araujo, who will be missed dearly, she was taken away unexpectedly and had just turned 7 years old on July 20, 2019. Mariah leaves behind her baby sister of 6 years old Viviana Araujo any funding left over will go toward her for clothing and school supplies.

We ask that you find it in your heart to donate graciously so she may have a proper burial, no amount is to small, and if you are unable to donate, please say a prayer for the families affected by this tragedy.  You can also donate directly to Eternal Hills Mortuary.   We thank you in advance.

Mariah will be remembered with her beautiful smile which brought sunshine to everyone's day, she loved playing dolls with her little sister Viviana. She loved mermaids, her favorite color was purple and her favorite song she loved to dance to was Sunshine with her cousin Nevaeh.

Mariah had recently graduated from kindergarten with her sister and cousin Darlena, they were very excited and talked about how they were all going into first grade together. She was a very smart adventurous girl, she always knew she was a princess. She also loved making videos and  posing  for the camera. She is now in heaven with our Lord dancing with the angels. Rest easy beautiful princess.

Avina Family♥️

Dad Accused of Killing Daughter, 7, in San Diego County Home | NBC Southern California https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/california/Oceanside-Pedro-Araujo-Criminal-Record-Girl-Killing--513590801.html?_osource=mobilesharebar 

AG
$50
Andres Garcia
22 mins ago
KK
$50
Kelly Kenesie
30 mins ago
JS
$30
Julie Stencil
4 hours ago
DH
$20
Dorie Herrera
5 hours ago
JS
$100
Juan Salas
8 hours ago
FS
$50
Felicitas Santacruz
16 hours ago
AS
$50
Amanda Salas
18 hours ago
