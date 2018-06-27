I'm starting this campaign to support my father during one of the harder times in his life. He has spent every day with his dog, Allie, for the last 7 years. Together they travel, hike, work, sleep, eat, and visit hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics to provide emotional therapy to people who are alone and afraid on their health journeys. Yesterday Allie was taken into the vet with a limp and diagnosed with a very aggressive form of bone cancer in her shoulder. Tomorrow she will wake up from a long nap without one of her limbs. Amputation, chemotherapy, and homeopathic remedies are her best shot for survival. As a family, we did not anticipate an event like this. Between my parents and I, we are currently fostering 7 young children. My parents are moving toward adopting 2, and all of our resources go to taking care of these precious children. Growing up my father has modeled good citizenship, as he steps in during times in need after hurricanes, community crises, local fundraisers, and whoever else he comes across in need. He has committed to any financial burden necessary to save his best friend (and by best friend I mean the 4 legged child he treats better than any of his real children, in sarcasm of course). I'm hopeful and optimistic that in his time of need, others who have the means will pour into my father the love and support he always gives to strangers. He shared with me his own words that I am going to copy and paste below.



"Allie is a very special and loving girl.



Allie has been a Therapy Dog for 4 years and has comforted patients as they awaited both good and bad news in the hospitals, emergency rooms and care centers.



Allie has laid with many patients in nursing homes to provide company and comfort, many of whom had no family.



Allie has been a positive role model and an ambassador for the Pit Bull breed by helping to educate the public about the breed, and making them aware of how truly amazing the breed can be with training and unconditional love!



Allie was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, an extremely aggressive and painful bone cancer.



She will be having her front right leg amputated on 6-28-2018 to save her life.



Further Chemotherapy treatment will follow.



I hope that together we can still spend thousands more hours over the years to provide comfort and care to many people who are away from home, their pets and experiencing tough times.





“COMPASSION IS THE SOMETIMES FATAL CAPACITY FOR FEELING WHAT IT IS LIKE TO LIVE IN SOMEONE ELES’S SKIN.



LOVING, KINDNESS AND COMPASSION ARE THE BASIS FOR WISE, POWERFUL, SOMETIMES GENTLE, AND SOMETIMES FIERCE ACTIONS THAT CAN REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE- IN OUR OWN LIVES AND THOSE OF OTHERS”





Sometimes I wonder if you could love someone too much, because the thought of losing your best friend that your whole life revolves around feels like your suffocating with an emptiness that no words can explain.



Not too many things really matter in life, and this I have learned with Allie visiting the poor and sick, but when you possess one of them and it’s taken away, there really isn’t enough life to live to replace a once in a lifetime relationship with a companion like Allie.



She is truly an Angel with 4 legs that has touched my life deeper than I could ever explain, as well as the life of complete strangers who just needed the love and attention that an Angel could give.



I've learned to appreciate the current moment, never worry about yesterday, because tomorrow isn’t promised.



Live and love today, because nothing else matters in the end.



To feel compassion and empathy for others is truly a gift, and what I have learned through Allie is that you get more from life from giving than taking.



Respectfully, Mike and Allie....."





Any support would be greatly appreciated.



Pictures and updates will be provided regularly, including the exciting journey ahead of learning how to walk again.



**I couldn't figure out how to upload multiple photos so I created a Vimeo video of a slideshow**

