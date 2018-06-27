43
Allie "TheraPit" Bone Cancer
$2,770 of $11,000 goal
Raised by 42 people in 3 days
I'm starting this campaign to support my father during one of the harder times in his life. He has spent every day with his dog, Allie, for the last 7 years. Together they travel, hike, work, sleep, eat, and visit hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics to provide emotional therapy to people who are alone and afraid on their health journeys. Yesterday Allie was taken into the vet with a limp and diagnosed with a very aggressive form of bone cancer in her shoulder. Tomorrow she will wake up from a long nap without one of her limbs. Amputation, chemotherapy, and homeopathic remedies are her best shot for survival. As a family, we did not anticipate an event like this. Between my parents and I, we are currently fostering 7 young children. My parents are moving toward adopting 2, and all of our resources go to taking care of these precious children. Growing up my father has modeled good citizenship, as he steps in during times in need after hurricanes, community crises, local fundraisers, and whoever else he comes across in need. He has committed to any financial burden necessary to save his best friend (and by best friend I mean the 4 legged child he treats better than any of his real children, in sarcasm of course). I'm hopeful and optimistic that in his time of need, others who have the means will pour into my father the love and support he always gives to strangers. He shared with me his own words that I am going to copy and paste below.+ Read More
"Allie is a very special and loving girl.
Allie has been a Therapy Dog for 4 years and has comforted patients as they awaited both good and bad news in the hospitals, emergency rooms and care centers.
Allie has laid with many patients in nursing homes to provide company and comfort, many of whom had no family.
Allie has been a positive role model and an ambassador for the Pit Bull breed by helping to educate the public about the breed, and making them aware of how truly amazing the breed can be with training and unconditional love!
Allie was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, an extremely aggressive and painful bone cancer.
She will be having her front right leg amputated on 6-28-2018 to save her life.
Further Chemotherapy treatment will follow.
I hope that together we can still spend thousands more hours over the years to provide comfort and care to many people who are away from home, their pets and experiencing tough times.
“COMPASSION IS THE SOMETIMES FATAL CAPACITY FOR FEELING WHAT IT IS LIKE TO LIVE IN SOMEONE ELES’S SKIN.
LOVING, KINDNESS AND COMPASSION ARE THE BASIS FOR WISE, POWERFUL, SOMETIMES GENTLE, AND SOMETIMES FIERCE ACTIONS THAT CAN REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE- IN OUR OWN LIVES AND THOSE OF OTHERS”
Sometimes I wonder if you could love someone too much, because the thought of losing your best friend that your whole life revolves around feels like your suffocating with an emptiness that no words can explain.
Not too many things really matter in life, and this I have learned with Allie visiting the poor and sick, but when you possess one of them and it’s taken away, there really isn’t enough life to live to replace a once in a lifetime relationship with a companion like Allie.
She is truly an Angel with 4 legs that has touched my life deeper than I could ever explain, as well as the life of complete strangers who just needed the love and attention that an Angel could give.
I've learned to appreciate the current moment, never worry about yesterday, because tomorrow isn’t promised.
Live and love today, because nothing else matters in the end.
To feel compassion and empathy for others is truly a gift, and what I have learned through Allie is that you get more from life from giving than taking.
Respectfully, Mike and Allie....."
Any support would be greatly appreciated.
Pictures and updates will be provided regularly, including the exciting journey ahead of learning how to walk again.
**I couldn't figure out how to upload multiple photos so I created a Vimeo video of a slideshow**
Any support would be greatly appreciated.
Pictures and updates will be provided regularly, including the exciting journey ahead of learning how to walk again.
Update 2
Posted by Michael Alley
1 day ago
Allie appears to be resting better. She has went potty outside with a little help. I do believe I have her pain managed very well compared to this morning and when I brought her home. After her surgery and all through the night until I picked her up, they said that she was having a really hard time and didn’t rest whatsoever. Being home in her bed really made all the difference. I’m going to keep up on her pain and not let up for at least 24-36 hours and slowly taper her down. I hope tomorrow after a good nights rest that she is ready to be in her feet and walk a little bit. I had to go out and purchase a dozen rugs to place on our floor because the wood will be too slippery until she is more steady on her feet. I will update tomorrow on her progress. Thanks again. Mike & Allie
Update 1
Posted by Michael Alley
1 day ago
At home resting. She has not slept since her surgery. I knew being away from home, being in a cage under bright lights with lots of noise and not to mention the trauma of the surgery and a missing leg would throw her into trauma. They were very concerned about her behavior, but I really had to work hard at convincing the doctor that she would be much better at home and most of what they are seeing with her behavior is the trauma as mentioned above. She is calm now and resting. I want sincerely thank those who have sent prayers and have contributed to her care. This helps in ways that I cannot express in words. I pray that this fund will be shared with friends, family and strangers because she still has lots follow up care and regular appointments for the rest of her life. Allie as well as myself has given so much of ourselves over the years to thousands of complete strangers just for the fact of giving comfort to those in need. Allie will be a much bigger inspiration and comfort to those we encounter after she heals, and she deserves this second chance to continue her journey and her purpose in life. I will give regular updates on her progress and I truly and humbly thank everyone for their support through this difficult time. Regards, Mike & Allie
